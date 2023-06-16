June 2023 is Filled with Numerous Events!

The second half of June is jam-packed with events on Bonaire!

June has already been busy with numerous events, but it’s about to get even busier! Here’s a rundown of what’s happening on Bonaire so you can make plans with friends and family.

Final Day of Rum Week.

This week was the second edition of Rum Week, with the final events happening tonight. RSVP is required. Of course, that’s not the only thing going on this week. Tomorrow night is the third Taste of Bonaire of 2023, which is always a wonderful experience!

Taste of Bonaire tomorrow night!

The Taste of Bonaire theme is Ban Topa and brings Rum Week to a close. Join us tomorrow night for excellent international and local food, live music, local art, and much more! Grab a friend and enjoy the wonderful atmosphere downtown from 6 PM – 10 PM. Be sure to bring your appetite and a good mood!

Experience Traditional Fire Jumping.

If you still have some energy after the Taste of Bonaire, head over to experience traditional fire jumping and music. If you miss it, there are still two more opportunities in June to join in on the fun. Find out more about it in the latest article.

Yoga & Wellness Festival June 19th – 25th.

Bonaire’s first Yoga & Wellness week begins Monday and ends on June 25th with an all-day Yoga Festival at Te Amo. Find out how to purchase tickets here.

FREE Community Event

Celebrate International Yoga Day and Summer Solstice by joining a free community event at Seru Largu. For more details and to reserve your spot, check out the latest article.

Pride Bonaire June 22nd – 25th

Another first for Bonaire is the very first Pride Bonaire beginning next week. There are various scheduled events, so join in and have fun.

There’s something for everyone.

With a wide variety of numerous events, there is surely one or more that perks your interest. As always, keep an eye on InfoBonaire’s event calendar for the latest and greatest. Who knows…you might just see me at a few of the events!

(Source: Bonaire Insider)