Reintroduction of Flights to Curaçao & St. Maarten with Winair

Traveling to the islands is about to get easier!

Winair, in partnership with Flamingo Airport and Tourism Corporation Bonaire, is happy to announce that it will include Bonaire in its portfolio of destinations with the reintroduction of flights to Bonaire from St. Maarten with a stopover in Curaçao, starting July 2023.

There will be two weekly flights to and from St. Maarten on Thursdays and Sundays. With the added flights, Winair will allow visitors to travel seamlessly from St. Maarten and surrounding islands to visit Bonaire. Also, it provides the community of Bonaire with more connections opportunities to Curaçao and better, seamless connectivity to St. Maarten, Saba, and St. Eustatius.

At PJIAE in St. Maarten, Winair offers connections to 15 destinations. In particular, it provides connections to Saba and St. Eustatius. The flights from Bonaire will allow passengers same-day connections to these destinations and vice versa.

With the new ATR aircraft, this route becomes available again. Winair began service to Bonaire exactly five years ago, in July 2018. Winair’s new ATR aircraft offers 48 comfortable seats, a lavatory, and in-flight service with flight attendants for your safety and convenience. It takes approximately 2 hours to travel from Curaçao to St. Maarten.

“WINAIR is very pleased to reintroduce our services to Bonaire,” stated Mr. M. Cleaver, President & CEO of WINAIR.” We are proud to be the only airline that serves all six Dutch Caribbean Islands. Our services were suspended due to the effects of COVID, WINAIR remains committed to the North and Southern Caribbean, in particular the Dutch Caribbean.”

“We are thrilled to announce the reintroduction of flights to Bonaire from Curaçao and St. Maarten in partnership with Winair. This collaboration will provide enhanced connectivity and seamless travel options for visitors from St. Maarten and surrounding islands to experience the beauty of Bonaire. Additionally, it will offer the Bonaire community improved connections to Curaçao and convenient access to St. Maarten, Saba, and St. Eustatius. We are confident that this renewed route will contribute to the growth and development of tourism in our region,” said Miles Mercera, CEO of Tourism Corporation Bonaire.

Maarten van der Scheer, CEO of Bonaire International Airport mentioned: “We’re very happy to see Winair return to Flamingo Airport. There’s a big demand for inter-island connectivity, and this flight will connect communities, businesses, friends, and family. The new route serves the community of Bonaire in many ways. Especially the seamless one-day journey between the BES-islands was a priority for Flamingo Airport and its passengers.”

(Source: TCB)