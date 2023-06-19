Pickup Rental Bonaire Offers Low Season Discounts

Rent a reliable vehicle and explore Bonaire in style.

Are you planning your vacation and looking to rent a reliable, top-notch vehicle so you can explore the beautiful wonders of Bonaire? Then look no further than Pickup Rental Bonaire (also called Pickup Huren Bonaire in Dutch).

Pickup Rental Bonaire was founded in 2020 by a young entrepreneur, Robbert ‘t Sas. Since then, he has built his company to provide outstanding customer service, competitive prices, and reliable well-maintained vehicles that are perfect for all aspects of Bonaire.

The Fleet

The fleet consists of a wide variety of new vehicles, with manual and automatic options that cater to different customers’ needs and preferences. Whether you plan to rent a larger vehicle to carry dive or windsurfing equipment or a smaller car to tour around the island, you will find the perfect option within your budget.

Do you plan on renting snorkel equipment or buying a cooler while on vacation? Pickup Rental Bonaire also offers daily rentals on snorkel sets, coolers, and even portable showers to make your vacation effortless.

Take advantage of the low-season discount.

The low season on Bonaire is happening right now. If you are visiting Bonaire before July 20, 2023, you can take advantage of their low-season discounts and book a car for only $39 per day. Check out their website for the latest discount information and find the vehicle that best suits your needs.

Become a Gold-driver and earn a discount.

Pickup Rental Bonaire values its customer’s loyalty and rewards them with a Gold-driver discount program. Becoming a member is easy! During your vehicle rental period, you will earn 1 point per day. Once you accumulate 20 points, you can redeem your discount of $10 per day on your next rental!

Book your vehicle today.

Pickup Rental Bonaire is a reputable company with a high standard of quality customer service, professional staff, a wide range of well-maintained new vehicles, competitive pricing, and special discounts. Whether it’s a manual or an automatic vehicle, you will surely find the ideal vehicle to fit your needs.