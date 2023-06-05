Scuba Diving     Events     News    Cruise Ships
Free Community Event on International Yoga Day

by | Jun 5, 2023 | Activities, Events, Spas and Wellness

Free community event on International Yoga Day and the Summer Solstice

Join like-minded people on International Yoga Day and the Summer Solstice.

International Yoga Day and the Summer Solstice are on Wednesday, June 21, 2023. International Yoga Day is celebrated worldwide to raise awareness of the benefits of Yoga. It’s no surprise that the date chosen to celebrate International Yoga Day is also the Summer Solstice, the longest day of the year. 

About the event.

Again, this year, on this day, locally based yoga teachers – Kelly Livingston (@fitforlifeathleticsbonaire) and Miranda Roberts (@samudrayogaflow) will be hosting their popular and FREE, annual International Yoga Day and the Summer Solstice event at Seru Largu.

The event begins with a short meditative walk followed by a sunset Yoga practice for all levels. Be there by 5:30 PM for a prompt 5:45 PM start time, at the parking lot at the top of the hill. Be sure to bring a mat or towel, water, insect repellant, walking shoes, and a drink afterward.

International Yoga Day and Summer Solstice free event on Bonaire

Arrive with an open mind and leave with peace and clarity.

About the women on Bonaire making this event possible.

Kelly Livingston, the owner of Fit for Life Athletics, moved to Bonaire in 2017 and is living her best life. Fit for Life Athletics offers Yoga classes, personal training, and partner training on Bonaire. With her numerous certifications, she loves sharing her passion with others. Kelly also loves scuba diving, watching sunsets, and enjoying quality time with family and friends. Her motto is “Earn your shower.”

Miranda Roberts, a certified Yoga and meditation teacher and owner of Samudra Yoga Flow, moved to Bonaire in 2021. Prior to moving to Bonaire, she traveled the Caribbean in her sailboat, sharing her Yoga practices wherever she went. Miranda is also an artist and published author, and loves to volunteer, snorkel, and scuba dive in her spare time. She is currently learning all about the benefits of Shinrin-Yoku- the Japanese practice of Forest Bathing… ask her about it!

RSVP preferred. Limited mats available

Tanya Deen has been living in Bonaire since December 2016. She is a PADI Master Scuba Diver Instructor and enjoys underwater and bird photography. Tanya is the Editor-in-Chief of the Bonaire Insider tourism news blog.
