Free Community Event on International Yoga Day

Arrive with an open mind and leave with peace and clarity.

About the women on Bonaire making this event possible.

Kelly Livingston, the owner of Fit for Life Athletics, moved to Bonaire in 2017 and is living her best life. Fit for Life Athletics offers Yoga classes, personal training, and partner training on Bonaire. With her numerous certifications, she loves sharing her passion with others. Kelly also loves scuba diving, watching sunsets, and enjoying quality time with family and friends. Her motto is “Earn your shower.”

Miranda Roberts, a certified Yoga and meditation teacher and owner of Samudra Yoga Flow, moved to Bonaire in 2021. Prior to moving to Bonaire, she traveled the Caribbean in her sailboat, sharing her Yoga practices wherever she went. Miranda is also an artist and published author, and loves to volunteer, snorkel, and scuba dive in her spare time. She is currently learning all about the benefits of Shinrin-Yoku- the Japanese practice of Forest Bathing… ask her about it!

RSVP preferred. Limited mats available