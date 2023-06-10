Scuba Diving     Events     News    Cruise Ships
Traditional Fire Jumping Takes Place on June 17th!

by | Jun 10, 2023 | Culture, Events

Fire Jumping

Keeping Bonaire’s culture alive.

On Saturday, June 17, 2023, the annual activity called ‘E Chispa di Wan ku Pedu 2023 – The Spark of John and Peter 2023’ will commence. This event is intended to mark the start of the period of Saint John and Saint Peter (San Juan and San Pedro), and also to order to bring residents into the spirit of these two cultural celebrations, the respective dates fall on June 24th and 29th respectively.

‘E Chispa di Wan ku Pedu – The spark of John and Peter can count on this year’s musical accompaniment of the Foyan Boyz and Grupo Niki Mix. Of course, there is also the traditional demonstration of the popular fire jumping! The event officially opens with the lighting of the candle’s first torch.

How can I attend and watch fire jumping?

‘E Chispa di Wan ku Pedu – The Spark of John and Peter’ will take place on Saturday, June 17th at Lalan Clarenda Park in Nikiboko from 7:00 PM until 10 PM. This year, SKAL will be handing over the torch to two people from the Nikiboko district who are deserving of singing San Juan and San Pedro songs and playing the corresponding music. The SKAL invites all inhabitants of Bonaire to this ‘Chispa di Wan ku Pedu – Spark of Johannes and Peter’, to warm up for the ‘real’ traditional celebrations.

Traditional Celebrations.

According to tradition, the cultural festivals of Saint John and Saint Peter (San Juan and San Pedro) are celebrated on June 24th and 29th, starting the day before the mentioned dates. On Friday, June 23rd there will be celebrations in Rincon, Nort’i Saliña, Antriol and Tera Kòrá.

On Wednesday, June 28th, the San Pedro celebrations will take place in the same neighborhoods. SKAL hopes that the neighborhood celebrations will show that Bonaire knows how to manage its culture and keep folkloric celebrations alive.

Tanya Deen has been living in Bonaire since December 2016. She is a PADI Master Scuba Diver Instructor and enjoys underwater and bird photography. Tanya is the Editor-in-Chief of the Bonaire Insider tourism news blog.
