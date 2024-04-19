Scuba Diving     Events     News    Cruise Ships
Bonaire’s Dia di Rincon Celebrates 35 Years!

by | Apr 19, 2024 | Culture, Events, History, Music & Performances

Dia di Rincon 2023

Join the celebration of Dia di Rincon 2024!

Dia di Rincon on Bonaire is celebrated annually on April 30th and is eagerly anticipated by numerous people. With this year marking its 35th anniversary, expectations are high for a grand event and numerous events leading up to the big day!

Experience the atmosphere

Get ready for the upcoming Dia di Rincon celebration on Bonaire, where vibrant music, lively dancing, and smiling faces fill the air! Multiple stages featuring local musicians will entertain visitors and residents as you stroll through the streets. Bring your appetite so you can indulge in delicious local foods from various vendors.

The festivities will include a festive parade featuring booming music and enthusiastic participants showcasing their talents. Colorful traditional outfits and rhythmic sways captivate onlookers as the parade moves through the streets. As the sun sets, the party heats up, continuing into the night and often lasting until the early hours of the morning. It’s sure to be a night to remember for all who attend!

Final Festivities on Labor Day

The following day, May 1st, marks Labor Day on Bonaire. While some may take the opportunity to rest, there’s still more excitement to be had with ” Saka Raton” in Rincon beginning at 10 AM. If you’re still in the mood to celebrate, join the fun! Check out our Calendar of Events page for upcoming events.

(Source: Bonaire Insider)

 

Tanya Deen has been living in Bonaire since December 2016. She is a PADI Master Scuba Diver Instructor and enjoys underwater and bird photography. Tanya is the Editor-in-Chief of the Bonaire Insider tourism news blog.
