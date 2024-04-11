Unlock Your Creativity with Glass Fusing Workshops at MoltenWolf Glass

Experience Glass Fusing Workshops at MoltenWolf Glass

MoltenWolf Glass is dedicated to spreading their love for art through various avenues, including crafting one-of-a-kind glass art pieces, organizing Pop-Up Art Galleries to highlight talented local artists on Bonaire, and offering Glass Fusing Workshops during the summer months on Bonaire.

What to expect during the workshops.

The glass fusing workshops cater to both visitors and locals, welcoming participants of all experience levels. No prior expertise is necessary, offering an inclusive opportunity for everyone. Throughout the workshop, you’ll receive expert guidance through each step of crafting your own glass artwork. From selecting colors and glass types to cutting and shaping your design, you’ll have creative control. Following the workshop, finished projects will be ready for pickup within a few days, after spending numerous hours in the kiln to reach completion.

The cost for each glass fusing workshop session is $175 per person, with classes running from 1 PM to 4 PM. Upon registration, the cost of the class is required to secure your spot, which is fully refundable until the day of the class. This summer, you have the option to select from six available sessions, all taking place on Sundays. The cost includes all necessary tools and materials, snacks and beverages, and your completed glass-fused art pieces. Valerie and Jeff Wolf, owners of MoltenWolf Glass, and other skilled artists will be present to offer guidance and inspiration. With a maximum capacity of 8 participants per session, each participant will be able to explore their creativity.

When are the Glass Fusing Workshops?

Currently, there are six glass fusing workshops scheduled from June through August, all taking place on Sundays from 1 PM to 4 PM. Each month focuses on a specific theme, with two chances to participate per month. Feel free to join as many sessions as you like, but keep in mind that stops will likely fill up fast!