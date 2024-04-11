Unlock Your Creativity with Glass Fusing Workshops at MoltenWolf Glass

Experience Glass Fusing Workshops at MoltenWolf Glass
MoltenWolf Glass is dedicated to spreading their love for art through various avenues, including crafting one-of-a-kind glass art pieces, organizing Pop-Up Art Galleries to highlight talented local artists on Bonaire, and offering Glass Fusing Workshops during the summer months on Bonaire.
What to expect during the workshops.
The glass fusing workshops cater to both visitors and locals, welcoming participants of all experience levels. No prior expertise is necessary, offering an inclusive opportunity for everyone. Throughout the workshop, you’ll receive expert guidance through each step of crafting your own glass artwork. From selecting colors and glass types to cutting and shaping your design, you’ll have creative control. Following the workshop, finished projects will be ready for pickup within a few days, after spending numerous hours in the kiln to reach completion.
The cost for each glass fusing workshop session is $175 per person, with classes running from 1 PM to 4 PM. Upon registration, the cost of the class is required to secure your spot, which is fully refundable until the day of the class. This summer, you have the option to select from six available sessions, all taking place on Sundays. The cost includes all necessary tools and materials, snacks and beverages, and your completed glass-fused art pieces. Valerie and Jeff Wolf, owners of MoltenWolf Glass, and other skilled artists will be present to offer guidance and inspiration. With a maximum capacity of 8 participants per session, each participant will be able to explore their creativity.
When are the Glass Fusing Workshops?
Currently, there are six glass fusing workshops scheduled from June through August, all taking place on Sundays from 1 PM to 4 PM. Each month focuses on a specific theme, with two chances to participate per month. Feel free to join as many sessions as you like, but keep in mind that stops will likely fill up fast!
June 9 & 23, 2024 – Ornaments Workshop
Throughout the Ornaments Workshop, you’ll dedicate three hours to crafting four unique ornaments. These ornaments are perfect either as gifts for loved ones or as decorative accents in your home.
July 7 & 21, 2024 – Mosaics Workshop
During the Mosaics Workshop, you will spend three hours creating a large wall piece of your choice. You will be guided through each step of the process to create your own unique masterpiece.
August 4 & 25, 2024 – Sushi Set Workshop
During the Sushi Set Workshop, you will be guided through the process of creating your own sushi set for your home. Whether you opt for your classic kitchen hues or prefer a splash of color, your design promises to add a flavorful touch to your kitchen!
Reserve your spot in advance!
With only 8 spots available in each glass fusing workshop, make sure to secure your reservation early. The artists are thrilled to share their love for glass with you! I participated in a workshop last summer and the experience surpassed my expectations and was incredibly enjoyable! If you’re unable to attend, stay tuned to our Calendar of Events page or reach out to MoltenWolf Glass to let them know you are interested in a future workshop. Join the talented artists for a fun and creative experience you’ll always remember.
(Source: MoltenWolf Glass)