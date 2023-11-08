Scuba Diving     Events     News    Cruise Ships
The 2023 Special Olympics Kingdom Games was a success!

by | Nov 8, 2023 | Events, Local News

The 2023 Special Olympics Kigdom Games held on Bonaire - Photo by Skyview

Various competitions yielded many winners during the Special Olympics Kingdom Games.

This past weekend, Bonaire became a champion in bocce (bolas) long jump and ball throwing at the Special Olympics Kingdom Games!  While the weather posed some challenges, the event was still a success.
 
Aruba won first prize in various components. The island won in the events of baseball 5, beach volleyball, football, frame running, 25-meter breaststroke for women, and 25-meter freestyle swimming for women. As for Sint Maarten, their athletes finished first in the 25-meter breaststroke for men and in 25-meter freestyle swimming for men.
 
Overall, about 120 athletes from Aruba, Bonaire, Curaçao, Saba, Sint Eustatius, and Sint Maarten participated in the games, which were held on Bonaire.
 

The next event will be held in two years.

The intention is to hold the Special Olympics Kingdom Games again in two years. The island where the games will occur has not been determined yet. A huge congratulations to all the athletes who participated over the weekend! Just look at those smiling faces in the photo!
 
 
The photo shows the winners and finalists of a few parts. Photo by Skyview
Tanya Deen has been living in Bonaire since December 2016. She is a PADI Master Scuba Diver Instructor and enjoys underwater and bird photography. Tanya is the Editor-in-Chief of the Bonaire Insider tourism news blog.
