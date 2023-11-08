Scuba Diving     Events     News    Cruise Ships
Ocean Photo Bonaire: Enchanting Underwater Photoshoots

by | Nov 8, 2023 | Activities, Freediving, Photography, Snorkeling

Underwater Maternity Shoot with Ocean Photo Bonaire

Immerse Yourself in an Underwater Photoshoot with Ocean Photo Bonaire.

Have you ever found yourself daydreaming about the enchanting experience of being photographed in an underwater photoshoot? Just picture yourself submerged, effortlessly embraced by the beauty of the underwater world. At Ocean Photo Bonaire, a company brought to life by the talented Sietske Scheulen, this dream becomes a vivid reality.

Ocean Photo Bonaire specializes in providing personalized photoshoot experiences tailored to your needs. Whether you prefer an unforgettable underwater snorkeling memory, an underwater maternity shoot, or fashion-style photos, Ocean Photo Bonaire will transform your dream into a reality, leaving you with lasting memories.

Types of underwater photoshoots

Snorkeling and Freediving Shoot – Are you in search of professional underwater photos of yourself or with a companion? If so, then this tailored photoshoot is the perfect opportunity for you! By capturing the beauty that lies beneath the waves, you will be able to have lasting memories of your time exploring the waters on Bonaire.

Underwater Maternity Shoot– Are you looking for a unique way to capture the beauty of your growing belly during pregnancy? Consider booking an Underwater Maternity Photoshoot. This precious time is meant to be celebrated, and what better way than to express your love for the ocean with your soon-to-be bundle of joy?

Underwater Fashion Shoot – Of course, you may prefer a few striking photographs of yourself that blend the world of fashion with underwater photography. Just picture the graceful movement of your hair and the flow of your dresses captured in the mesmerizing photos.

 

How does the underwater photoshoot work?

Each underwater photoshoot lasts approximately 2 hours in duration. Throughout the session, Sietske will provide guidance on various poses and movements. The photoshoot will begin with photos taken on land. Once you feel at ease with posing on land, you can progress to being partially immersed in the water. Finally, you can make the transition to fully submerging yourself. This process ensures that you ease into the shoot, gradually gaining comfort and confidence with each step.
Express your love for each other in a breathtaking freediving photoshoot
Have you thought about what you’d like to wear? You can either opt for your own swimsuit or outfit, or you can select from a collection of 20 dresses available in various colors and sizes from Ocean Photo Bonaire’s wardrobe. Regardless of your preference, Sietske will make sure to capture breathtaking photos.  

About your photographer

Sietske Scheulen, your underwater photographer, has been living on Bonaire for several years while working as a PADI dive instructor. While she has always had a deep love of guiding and teaching scuba diving, she also spends any chance she gets on underwater photography. After dedicating years to underwater photography, Sietske has transformed her passion into Ocean Photo Bonaire. Thanks to her expertise in the diving industry, she ensures that every photoshoot is conducted in a safe and professional manner while respecting marine life.

Your photographer on Bonaire, Sietske Scheulen

Book your session in advance!

Book your enchanting photography session with Ocean Photo Bonaire in advance for a one-of-a-kind experience that will last a lifetime! Alternatively, if you prefer a photography session on land, that can also be arranged. Gift cards are also available for purchase, as well as wall art featuring images your photography session or selections from the online photo gallery.

Book your photography session with Ocean Photo Bonaire

 

(Source: Bonaire Insider, Ocean Photo Bonaire)

Tanya Deen has been living in Bonaire since December 2016. She is a PADI Master Scuba Diver Instructor and enjoys underwater and bird photography. Tanya is the Editor-in-Chief of the Bonaire Insider tourism news blog.
