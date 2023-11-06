Earn your scuba diving certification on Bonaire

Bonaire is the ideal destination to earn your scuba diving certification.
Is it time to turn your dive career dreams into reality? If you’re eager to start your journey, securing your open water certification is the first step. For a more engaging and memorable learning experience, why not consider completing part or all of the dive course while enjoying a vacation? We recommend the picturesque destination of Bonaire. This charming Dutch Caribbean Island is a renowned diver’s paradise that attracts dive enthusiasts of all skill levels from across the globe. Bonaire offers the ideal setting for obtaining your dive certification all while immersing yourself in the awe-inspiring biodiversity of the Bonaire National Marine Park.
In this article, we’ll guide you through the prerequisites for obtaining your open water certification, shed light on why Bonaire stands out as a superb learning location, and provide valuable recommendations to help you make the most of your diving adventure.
What does the open water certification require for completion?
For this article, we are talking about a PADI open water certification. Please note there are other dive certification providers and courses.
There are three parts to learning to dive to get an Open Water Diver certification with PADI.
- eLearning – where you learn about scuba diving theory online using your mobile device or web browser. This part takes between 5 to 10 hours to complete and must be done before moving onto any of the skills sections. This part can be done anywhere and anytime.
- Pool skills – where you work with a dive instructor to practice using scuba gear in a pool or in ‘pool-like’ conditions. You practice making very shallow dives to get ready for the next part of the course.
- Ocean skills – where you work with a dive instructor to do four dives in open water up to a maximum depth of 60 feet.
Is there a minimum age to learn to dive?
The minimum age to learn is 10 years old. At 10 years, you can earn the PADI junior open water certification. Then upgrade to a PADI open water diving certification at 15 years old.
Is there an option to see if diving is for me before committing to the dive certification?
PADI provides a beginner’s scuba diving experience through their Discover Scuba Diving course. This isn’t a certification program, but an opportunity to familiarize yourself with the diving gear, practice breathing under water, and learn basic diving techniques with a qualified instructor guiding you. It’s an excellent way to gauge your interest in advancing your diving abilities before pursuing the Open Water Dive certification. Try this course at a nearby PADI dive center before deciding on further dive training.
Do I have to do all these three of the diving parts in the same location?
There are a few ways you can do it.
- You can do the complete course at your local dive shop and travel to Bonaire certified with an Open Water Diver certificate.
- You can do the eLearning at home before you go, and then do the pool and ocean skills in Bonaire.
- You can do the entire course, including theory and water skills in Bonaire.
Bespoke Journeys recommendation is to do the eLearning at home, then come to Bonaire to do the pool and ocean skills, option 2 above.
Why are we recommending doing the eLearning at home and the rest on Bonaire?
The eLearning option offers great flexibility, allowing you to work around other responsibilities such as family and job, and progress at your own speed. By completing the theory portion at home, you can enjoy your diving vacation with no further study. This approach gives you time to learn to dive, combined with a vacation where you get to explore Bonaire’s other attractions.
If you believe you’d benefit from additional support during the theoretical part of the PADI certification, we suggest completing the entire certification while in Bonaire.
How long does it take to learn to dive?
If you are doing all your diving on Bonaire, it will take you 4 days. If you’re coming to Bonaire to do the pool and ocean skills, this takes 2.5 days.
Is the diving theory hard to learn?
No, the theory for entry level diving is not difficult. It is explaining about diving and what you need to know to be a confident, safe, and efficient diver.
How much does it cost to learn to dive?
To get the PADI open water diving certification, you will incur the following costs:
- The online eLearning portion of the course is currently $217 USD.
- Instructor fees for the pool training and open water dive portions. Costs vary per dive location.
- Additional flights and accommodation costs if coming to Bonaire, or another dive destination to finish the rest of your course.
Why are you recommending Bonaire as a dive learning location?
The best dive conditions for an enjoyable dive learning experience are warm, calm waters with excellent visibility and easy access to vibrant coral reefs teeming with marine life. This is exactly what you’ll find on Bonaire. Best of all, you can dive on Bonaire all year round. Once underwater, you can spend time admiring the abundance of marine life found in the Bonaire National Marine Park. Here you will find over 470 fish species and very healthy, colorful coral reefs.
Bonaire has a well-established and thriving dive community that is a pleasure to be a part of. Many locals and visitors on Bonaire are divers enjoying the fantastic diving on offer and the island caters well to diving requirements. Visiting Bonaire and seeing this for yourself is a great experience and the perfect opportunity to meet new diving friends.
How can I come to Bonaire to learn to dive?
Bespoke Journeys Travel Specialists can arrange all your dive and travel requirements, including flights and accommodation. There are dive package deals available that include learning to dive. This is a cost-effective way to get your dive certification.
Learning to dive is a rewarding experience and one that sets you up for a lifetime of underwater experiences you can share with friends, family, and other diving enthusiasts. Once certified you can enjoy dive vacations to new destinations. These are good ways to expand your diving skills and meet other divers who share your interests. There are several ways to do this, either by arranging the diving yourself, joining a dive group or enjoying a dive liveaboard. Many lifelong friendships have come from dive trips!
(Source: Bespoke Journeys)