Earn your scuba diving certification on Bonaire

Bonaire is the ideal destination to earn your scuba diving certification.

Is it time to turn your dive career dreams into reality? If you’re eager to start your journey, securing your open water certification is the first step. For a more engaging and memorable learning experience, why not consider completing part or all of the dive course while enjoying a vacation? We recommend the picturesque destination of Bonaire. This charming Dutch Caribbean Island is a renowned diver’s paradise that attracts dive enthusiasts of all skill levels from across the globe. Bonaire offers the ideal setting for obtaining your dive certification all while immersing yourself in the awe-inspiring biodiversity of the Bonaire National Marine Park.

In this article, we’ll guide you through the prerequisites for obtaining your open water certification, shed light on why Bonaire stands out as a superb learning location, and provide valuable recommendations to help you make the most of your diving adventure.

What does the open water certification require for completion?

For this article, we are talking about a PADI open water certification. Please note there are other dive certification providers and courses.

There are three parts to learning to dive to get an Open Water Diver certification with PADI.

eLearning – where you learn about scuba diving theory online using your mobile device or web browser. This part takes between 5 to 10 hours to complete and must be done before moving onto any of the skills sections. This part can be done anywhere and anytime. Pool skills – where you work with a dive instructor to practice using scuba gear in a pool or in ‘pool-like’ conditions. You practice making very shallow dives to get ready for the next part of the course. Ocean skills – where you work with a dive instructor to do four dives in open water up to a maximum depth of 60 feet.

Is there a minimum age to learn to dive?

The minimum age to learn is 10 years old. At 10 years, you can earn the PADI junior open water certification. Then upgrade to a PADI open water diving certification at 15 years old.