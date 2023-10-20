Scuba Diving     Events     News    Cruise Ships
Bonaire hosts the Special Olympics Kingdom Games

by | Oct 20, 2023 | Local News

Special Olympics Bonaire is hosting the Special Olympic Kingdom Games

Special Olympics Kingdom Games will be held on Bonaire.

Special Olympics Bonaire is pleased to announce that Bonaire will host the first Special Olympics Kingdom Games. The games will be held on November 4th and 5th, 2023. Athletes willl compete against each other on Bonaire in football, athletics, baseball 5, beach volleyball, and swimming. This year, 26 Bonairean athletes and approximately 100 athletes from the other islands will participate.

“In the past, athletes with disabilities have participated in the Special Olympics competitions abroad. Earlier this year, a group of athletes were in Berlin for the Special Olympics World Games. The athletes who were unable to travel abroad now can compete against athletes from the other islands.” says Rolanda Hellburg-Makaai, Chairman of the Special Olympics Bonaire.

About the event

The Special Olympics Kingdom Games allows athletes with disabilities to meet each other. The idea is that these meetings lead to friendships. It is not primarily about the competition, but about exercising together. The Special Olympics Kingdom Games were created to showcase athletes with disabilities being part of society.

The athletes from the islands will arrive on Bonaire on November 2nd. On November 4th, the games will begin at Wilhelmina Park. There is also the traditional walk with a burning torch. During this time, there will be entertainment for the public and the athletes.

Additionally, a Friends and Family Forum will be held during the games. The forum will allow participants to interact with each other and discuss various topics.

The games are made possible by Special Olympics Bonaire, Special Olympics International, Indebon, Thinc ahead, Bon Bida, Hòfi Kultural, TCB, and the Ministry of VWS.

(Source: OLB)

Tanya Deen has been living in Bonaire since December 2016. She is a PADI Master Scuba Diver Instructor and enjoys underwater and bird photography. Tanya is the Editor-in-Chief of the Bonaire Insider tourism news blog.
