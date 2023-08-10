Rules for the New Floating Pier at Parke Tului

Cooperation is needed when using the ‘floating pier’.

The Sports Institute Indebon is working hard on the open water swimming pool (floating pier) in the sea at Parke Tului. It’s only been a few days into phase 1 of 4 but rules need to be established sooner than later. To ensure that everyone can safely enjoy the pier, Indebon asks for everyone to respect the following rules:

Use for the public – The Floating Pier is accessible to everyone for use. Children under 15 must be accompanied by an adult.

Responsibility – Entering the pier is entirely at your own risk. Indebon and STINAPA are not responsible or liable for any incident.

Fishing Free Zone – It is forbidden to fish on the pier with any object that can be used for fishing. This is in connection with hygiene and safety for swimmers and users.

Waste – Waste must be deposited in the designated waste bins and not left on the pier or in the sea.

No pets – It is not allowed to bring pets onto the pier. This is in relation to hygiene and safety for all users.

Prohibition of alcohol, smoking and drugs – It is prohibited to smoke or consume alcohol and/or drugs on the pier.

No Boats Allowed – It is prohibited to moor boats at the pier or endanger it by sailing too fast or too close to the pier.

Emergencies

In the unlikely event of a problem or an accident occurring with/near the pier, the floating swimming pool, or the disabled ramp, this must be reported immediately to Indebon. In case of emergency, please call the emergency numbers: Police (911), Ambulance (912), Coast Guard (913), Fire Brigade (919), Decompression tank (133) or STINAPA: +599 717-8444 (office) or +599 777-8444 (after hours).

For information or reservations, call Indebon at +599 715 5319.

(Source: Indebon)