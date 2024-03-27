Vote for Bonaire in the 2024 Caribbean Green Awards

The 2024 Caribbean Green Awards Voting has begun!

Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) proudly announces that Bonaire has been nominated in the 2024 Caribbean Green Awards. Bonaire is nominated in the Green Destination of the Year category, while Coral Restoration Foundation Bonaire and STINAPA are nominated in the Marine Conservation Award.

These awards are put on by Caribbean Journal and recognize the Green movement in the Caribbean, a region where the word has an impossibly deep meaning. From climate resilience and efforts to maintain sustainability, Green has never been more important in the region, so they have relaunched the Caribbean Green Awards.

“That Bonaire stands tall among the nominees in the Caribbean Green Awards reflects our unwavering commitment to the environment. From pristine reefs to sustainable initiatives, we embrace the essence of green living. Vote now and celebrate our journey towards a more sustainable Bonaire,” said Miles Mercera, CEO of TCB.

How to vote for Bonaire

Voting has already begun and will run through April 20, 2024. The winners will be announced on Earth Day, April 22, 2024. We encourage everyone to vote and share this link: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/9G2RPLP.

(Source: TCB)