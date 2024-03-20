Multiple Cultural Events Leading up to Dia di Rincon

There are plenty of cultural events leading up to Dia di Rincon.

Over the next Month, Rincon will host an abundance of cultural events as the village prepares to celebrate the 35th edition of Dia di Rincon, a National Holiday hosted in the heart of Rincon. This amazing line-up starts on March 30th and ends on May 1st.

On March 30th, the 35th anniversary of this celebration, the “Sende Mecha” ceremony will kick off. After the flag is raised next to the Catholic Church, there will be music and people gathering around the Bustu F. G. Janga between 6 PM and 10 PM.

“Simadan di Pastor” is the next event, on April 1st in the Catholic church garden with a short parade. This is done to thank God for the harvest and to create an opportunity to donate consumption items to the church. As a result, the church will later donate these items to lower-income family households in Rincon.

Singing competition

Next, there will be the “Festival Kanto Krioyo”, a singing competition for local artists to come up with a new song and compete to have their song as the song of the year for the cultural events. The adult competition spans three days at Stadion Antonio Trenidat from 8 PM to 12 AM, on April 3rd and 4th and from 8 PM to 2 AM, and on finale night, April 6th. The children’s competition is on April 7th from 7 PM to 9 PM at Stadion Antonio Trenidat.

Several Pop-Up events

Throughout the month, there will be several “Den Trin”, pop-up events with music and food where people gather to warm up for Dia di Rincon, from 7 PM to 12 AM hosted around Rincon. They will start on April 5th at Piedra Pretu, then April 12th next to Museo Chi Chi Tan, then April 19th at Plenchi Sentebibu, and April 26th at Kura di Dòri.

Pageants

Pageants that focus on culture include the “Mucha Kultural” on April 14th from 1 PM to 6 PM at Plenchi Carmen Goeloe, the “DAMa Kultural” on April 20th from 8 PM to 11 PM at Stadion Antonio Trenidat, and the “Chikitin Krioyo” on April 21st from 5 PM to 9 PM at Stadion Antonio Trenidat.

Dinner under the moonlight

On April 23rd, Posada Para Mira is organizing a 5-course traditional dinner from 6 PM to 9 PM in Kaya Cornelis D. Crestian, at a long table under the moonlight catered by Rincon chefs with local ingredients. Tickets are $100 and can be purchased at Posada Para Mira, and there is a capacity for 300 people.

Parades

Parades will be clustered at the end of the month, starting on April 24th with “Simadan di nos Grandinan”, the parade dedicated to the elderly folks of Rincon from 4 PM to 8 PM in Plenchi Carmen Goeloe and the main streets of Rincon. “Ruta di Tradishon”, an accumulation of habits from the past with roots in Rincon, on April 25th from 7 PM to 3 AM in the streets of Rincon. On April 26th there will be “Parada di Garoshi” in the streets of Rincon from 5 PM to 7 PM, followed by “Juvedam” from 4 AM to 7 AM on April 27th and Simadan di Shon Cain later that day from 10 AM to 12 AM in the Northern part of Rincon.

Soccer championship

There will also be a soccer championship dedicated to the F.G. Janga, in which local teams will participate to win the F.G. Janga Cup. The final will be April 22nd from 8 PM to 10 PM at Stadion Antonio Trenidat.

The week of Dia di Rincon

Closer to the big day, there will be several parties and gatherings in Rincon, including Kings of Krioyo, where the local talents get to shine and play local music the entire night on April 26th from 10 PM to 3 AM at Plenchi Carmen Goeloe. With Topa mi den Cocorobi taking place from 5 PM to 3 AM in Cocorobi on April 28th.

On April 29th, the eve of Dia di Rincon, there will be Antesala Dia di Rincon from 4 PM to 7 PM, followed by Ban topa dia di Rincon from 7 PM to 12 AM, and a party in Stadion Antonio Trenidat from 11 PM to 3 AM, all leading to Dia di Rincon on April 30th. On May 1st, the “Saka Raton” will be in the streets of Rincon to finish all the festivities.

Enjoy the 35th annual Dia di Rincon!

If you are on the island for any of these events, join in and have fun!