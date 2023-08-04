Scuba Diving     Events     News    Cruise Ships
  1. Home
    2.  » 
  2. Local News
    3.  » Project Parke Tului is Underway

Project Parke Tului is Underway

by | Aug 4, 2023 | Local News

Project Parke Tului is Underway

Creating a swimming pool in the sea.

Sports Institute Indebon will create an ‘open water swimming pool’ in the sea in front of the Tului Park. This is phase 1 of the joint project with Indebon, Foundation Parke Tului, Budget Marine, the Public Entity Bonaire (OLB), the Ministry of Public Health, Welfare and Sport (VWS) and Care & Youth Caribbean Netherlands (ZJCN).

In connection with the safe execution of the work, the park will be closed to the public for two weeks beginning August 7th. Indebon has researched which sports and exercise activities are needed among primary school students on Bonaire. Swimming is at the top of that list.

“This swimming pool in the sea creates more opportunities for children and school swimming can be expanded”, says Terrence de Jongh of Indebon.

Preparations

A surface of 20 x 25 meters will be surrounded by floating ramps to make it easier and safer for instructors to teach children. In preparation for installing the floating swimming pool, extensive discussions were held with the various stakeholders, including the Department of Physical Education for the school and the swimming association. STINAPA has also been included in the discussions to ensure that the right measures are taken so that the reef is protected. When the work is completed, Indebon will manage and maintain the floats for the swimming pool.

Additional phases of the Parke Tului project

Phase 2 – A wheelchair ramp will be installed to make the water more accessible for people with a wheelchair and/or visitors with reduced mobility.

Phase 3 – Renovations of Parke Tului and the playground equipment will provide a safer and more child-friendly environment.

Phase 4 – In collaboration with the Department of Space & Development, the parking area next to the park and traffic conditions will be addressed or improved.

(Source: Indebon)

Subscribe to the Bonaire Insider

Thank you for supporting InfoBonaire advertisers!

The Cadushy Distillery
MoltenWolf Glass
Bespoke Journeys
Betta Grasse
Bonaire Real Estate Group

Related Posts

Additional Road Work on Bonaire

Road work on Bonaire continues in various areas. Since the article about Kaya Korona being renovated came out, other road projects have started popping up in various areas. Road work is currently underway on the main road in Hato to Sabadeco and the neighborhood...

Bonaire’s Recompression Chamber has Reopened

Bonaire's Recompression Chamber is fully functional again! Bonaire's Recompression Chamber temporarily closed its doors on February 20, 2023, due to a doctor's retirement. While the Recompression Chamber hoped to reopen in May, finding a qualified doctor to join the...

AquaFest 2023 is this Saturday!

This Saturday, August 5, AquaFest 2023 will take place. The water festival that many people look forward to, AquaFest 2023, will be between Karel's pier and the north pier. Acting Lieutenant Governor Nolly Oleana wishes everyone good luck. “It is a great event for the...

Tanya Deen has been living in Bonaire since December 2016. She is a PADI Master Scuba Diver Instructor and enjoys underwater and bird photography. Tanya is the Editor-in-Chief of the Bonaire Insider tourism news blog.
error: Sorry, content is protected under copyright.