Project Parke Tului is Underway

Creating a swimming pool in the sea.

Sports Institute Indebon will create an ‘open water swimming pool’ in the sea in front of the Tului Park. This is phase 1 of the joint project with Indebon, Foundation Parke Tului, Budget Marine, the Public Entity Bonaire (OLB), the Ministry of Public Health, Welfare and Sport (VWS) and Care & Youth Caribbean Netherlands (ZJCN).

In connection with the safe execution of the work, the park will be closed to the public for two weeks beginning August 7th. Indebon has researched which sports and exercise activities are needed among primary school students on Bonaire. Swimming is at the top of that list.

“This swimming pool in the sea creates more opportunities for children and school swimming can be expanded”, says Terrence de Jongh of Indebon.

Preparations

A surface of 20 x 25 meters will be surrounded by floating ramps to make it easier and safer for instructors to teach children. In preparation for installing the floating swimming pool, extensive discussions were held with the various stakeholders, including the Department of Physical Education for the school and the swimming association. STINAPA has also been included in the discussions to ensure that the right measures are taken so that the reef is protected. When the work is completed, Indebon will manage and maintain the floats for the swimming pool.

Additional phases of the Parke Tului project

Phase 2 – A wheelchair ramp will be installed to make the water more accessible for people with a wheelchair and/or visitors with reduced mobility.

Phase 3 – Renovations of Parke Tului and the playground equipment will provide a safer and more child-friendly environment.

Phase 4 – In collaboration with the Department of Space & Development, the parking area next to the park and traffic conditions will be addressed or improved.

