Enjoy Marshe di Rincon for a Rich Cultural Experience

by | Aug 8, 2023 | Culture, Events

Rincon, Bonaire

Enjoy Marshe di Rincon tomorrow.

Marshe di Rincon, an authentic market experience showcasing Bonaire’s vibrant culture continues to capture the hearts of the community and visitors alike since its inaugural event on May 28th, 2023 in Rincon, Bonaire’s oldest village.

Designed strategically to coincide with cruise ship visit days, the event has attracted a diverse audience keen to immerse themselves in Bonaire’s rich traditions from discovering local handcrafts to savoring mouthwatering local delicacies.

The Marshe di Rincon project is a pivotal component of the Tourism Recovery Plan, aimed at creating an authentic cultural experience for tourists while providing local entrepreneurs with opportunities to showcase their products. This collaborative initiative between TCB, Surround Vibes, and local entrepreneurs contributes to diversifying the tourism product, elevating the island’s appeal, and bolstering the dynamism of the tourism industry.

The success of the previous Marshe di Rincon events has prompted valuable feedback and evaluations. Notably, implementing a free shuttle service to Rincon has proven successful in facilitating access to the market.

Upcoming dates

Building on the insights from the evaluations, TCB has strategically adjusted the schedule for the Marshe di Rincon to enhance its impact further and appeal to cruise visitors. The following dates have been selected for the upcoming markets: August 9th, September 13th, October 22nd, November 26th, and December 26th.

Tomorrow, August 9th, the event will be from 10 AM – 4 PM, with shuttle service available, if needed, from the South Pier to Rincon.

By extending the Marshe di Rincon experience to these new dates, Bonaire aims to showcase its cultural heritage. It also provides authentic encounters for visitors and locals, while fostering economic opportunities for local entrepreneurs. This ongoing collaboration reflects Bonaire’s commitment to a dynamic and responsible approach to tourism, enriching the visitor experience while preserving the island’s unique traditions.

