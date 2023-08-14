New LED Streetlights on Bonaire

Efforts to improve streetlights are taking place.

If you have been on Bonaire recently, you may have noticed that areas are getting new LED streetlights. The Public Entity Bonaire (OLB) has commissioned the WEB to replace the current street lighting with smart energy-efficient LED lamps. The application of smart LED lamps fits within the sustainability and safety goals of the OLB. The installation of the LED streetlights is carried out by local entrepreneurs.

In the coming days, important LED light work is planned on different parts of the island. Currently, WEB is installing the lights on Kaya International. The upgrade will not only improve visibility but also contribute to a safer environment for both pedestrians and motorists.

Upcoming schedule for the LED Streetlights.

From Tuesday, August 15th to Thursday, August 17th, not only will the LED streetlights be installed on Kaya International but also in certain neighborhoods such as Bario Nieuw Amsterdam and Mamparia Kutu. In Bario New Amsterdam, the following streets are specifically addressed: Kaminda Pilon, Kaya Baracoa, Kaya Belua, Kaya Chi ku Cha, Kaya Parapeta, Kaya Piedri Mula, and Kaya Konfo. This expansion of LED lighting will contribute to better visibility and safety for the residents of these neighborhoods.

On Thursday, August 17th, the installation team will continue to the entrance to the airport. If all goes according to plan, on Friday, August 18th the area from the airport entrance to Te Amo Beach will receive new LED lights.

Drive safely in construction areas.

Motorists are requested to take this work into account and adjust speed where necessary. Roadside safety has the highest priority. We also make a friendly request to residents of Bario Nieuw Amsterdam and Mamparia Kutu not to park their vehicles near the light poles during this period of time.

Deputy Thielman: ‘The OLB and WEB NV are determined to provide the public with improved lighting on Bonaire and ensure a bright and safe environment for all residents. We thank the community for their understanding and cooperation during this project.’

(Source: OLB)