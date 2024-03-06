Joint Efforts Prevent Oil Spill Disaster on Bonaire

Gratitude for oil spill cleanup efforts

Thanks to the relentless efforts and cooperation among various groups such as STINAPA, the Fire Brigade, Defense Soldiers, local entrepreneurs and the Public Entity Bonaire, the potential environmental disaster on Bonaire has been successfully averted. The threat, which could have had serious consequences for our nature and community, has been minimized through joint efforts.

We are pleased to report that the beaches around Lac Bai have been restored, thanks to the effective cleaning measures implemented as soon as the danger was identified. This is an important step forward in restoring our natural environment and a testimony to our resilience.

Status of the beaches at Lac Bai

Although the beaches around Lac Bai have been cleaned and reopened as of March 1st, we advise citizens and visitors that entering the water is still at your own risk. We expect that from Monday, March 11th, the sea will be completely safe for all activities. Oil is still visible on some rocks along our east coast. This residue cannot be removed mechanically, but it’s expected to wear away naturally over time without causing permanent damage to the environment.

Please note: The oil spill has not affected the entire island, only specific areas. The west coast is NOT affected. For those that are unaware, the west coast is where 99% of the scuba diving and snorkeling sites are located.

Acting Lieutenant Governor Nolly Oleana shared his relief and satisfaction with the effective approach: “When I saw it, I was immediately shocked. I thought this was the beginning of trouble. I am very satisfied with the work I have seen from everyone. I never expected that we could clear all the rubble so quickly. Afterward, the damage wasn’t too bad.”

The oil spill has renewed Bonaire’s resilience and community spirit. Together, we stand strong against the challenges that our beautiful island community may encounter. We thank everyone who has contributed to this successful operation and remain committed to protecting and preserving our unique natural resources.