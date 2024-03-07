The Cadushy Distillery Celebrates 15 Years of Exceptional Spirits and Community Giving

The Cadushy Distillery Reaches a 15 year milestone!

The Cadushy Distillery, renowned for its unique and exquisite Cadushy of Bonaire Liqueur and Rom Rincón, is thrilled to announce its 15th anniversary. Founded by Eric and Jolande Gietman on March 7th, 2009, and having presented its first bottle on September 6th of that year to Lieutenant Governor Glenn Thodé, The Cadushy Distillery has grown from a visionary start-up into a multi-national beacon of quality and sustainability, while remaining a family-owned and operated venture.

In celebration of this significant milestone, The Cadushy Distillery is proud to give back to the community that has been an integral part of its journey. A total of $15,000 USD will be donated to support good causes on Bonaire. The distillery is offering ten grants of $1,500 each, aimed at empowering and supporting the local community’s invaluable work.

A Decade and a Half of Distinctive Spirits and Sustainable Growth

Over the past 15 years, The Cadushy Distillery has not only been dedicated to crafting the finest spirits but also to upholding its core values of sustainability and social responsibility. This commitment has positioned Cadushy as a leader in both the industry and the community, reflecting its dedication to making a positive impact.

Invitation to Good Causes

The Cadushy Distillery invites non-profits, charities and community organizations on Bonaire to participate in this celebratory giving back initiative. Interested parties are encouraged to send an email to 15years@cadushy.com to receive an application form for the grant. It is an opportunity for local causes to gain support for their missions and continue their good work within the community.

A Toast to the Future

As The Cadushy Distillery marks this 15-year milestone, it looks forward to many more years of innovation, community engagement and exceptional spirit production. The distillery remains committed to its founding principles, celebrating the spirit of Bonaire and the spirit of giving.

(Source: The Cadushy Distillery)