The 2024 Sea Turtle Nesting Season has Begun!

The sea turtle nesting season officially begins!

It’s that time of year again! It’s the start of the 2024 sea turtle nesting season on Bonaire. As of May 1st, the Sea Turtle Conservation Bonaire (STCB) staff and volunteer beachkeepers conduct their nesting patrols on Klein Bonaire, Te Amo Beach, Donkey Beach, and other areas along the southern coast of Bonaire. Patrols on Playa Chikitu, a green turtle nesting site, will also begin soon.

Typically, Bonaire sees an average of 100 nests. In fact, the 2023 nesting season resulted in 124 nests (with 46 nest being adopted) and 11,034 hatchlings successfully made their way into the ocean! It was a very successful nesting season!

Tagging turtles, presentation, and cleanups

STCB also tags turtles for research. In 2023, they captured 275 turtles, with 65 of those turtles being recaptured, resulting in a total of 210 new turtles that have been tagged and released. They also give presentations for various groups and organize clean-ups that includes fishing line clean-up dives and weekly clean-ups on Klein Bonaire and Playa Chikitu.

How you can get involved

For those eager to get involved and join the volunteer patrols during the 2024 sea turtle nesting season, contact STCB and find out how you can. Additionally, you can sponsor a nest through the Adopt-A-Nest program. STCB is very grateful for your continuous support.

(Source: Bonaire Insider, Photo by Meredith Schnoll)

