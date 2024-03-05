Volunteer for the 14th Edition of BON DOET 2024

Choose from 79 volunteer jobs for BON DOET.

On March 15th and 16th, the NGO Platform Bonaire, in collaboration with Oranje Fonds, is organizing the 14th edition of BON DOET, the largest volunteer campaign in Bonaire. This year, social organizations have registered a total of 79 jobs and invites volunteers to assist them with various projects.

BON DOET is an excellent opportunity for social organizations and local foundations to organize a job or activity with extra volunteers and financial resources. It also gives volunteers the opportunity to get acquainted with the organizations in our community. The days can also be used to form a group and do something fun together with friends, colleagues or family. Hasi bon, pasa bon!

This year’s theme is ‘Connection’

BON DOET also serves as a way to get new volunteers for the local organizations, which fits with this year’s theme: ‘Connection’. The team is very happy with the announcement from the Executive Council that the OLB officials who want to participate in BON DOET on Friday, March 15th, will be exempt from duty. We request other organizations and authorities to do so as well so that their employees can participate.

Browse through the jobs and register to volunteer

Volunteers are more than welcome to help with a job during BON DOET 2024. The website contains a description of all the jobs. Invite your colleagues, friends, or neighbors to participate together. You can register at www.bondoet.com, go to the section for “Volunteers,” click on “View all Jobs,” and choose the job you want to do.

If you have any questions, you can contact by telephone +599-717-2366 or +599-777-2366 or send an email to ngo.bondoet@gmail.com.