Scuba Diving     Events     News    Cruise Ships
  1. Home
    2.  » 
  2. Community Service
    3.  » Volunteer for the 14th Edition of BON DOET 2024

Volunteer for the 14th Edition of BON DOET 2024

by | Mar 5, 2024 | Community Service

Volunteer during the 14th Edition of BON DOET on Bonaire

Choose from 79 volunteer jobs for BON DOET.

On March 15th and 16th, the NGO Platform Bonaire, in collaboration with Oranje Fonds, is organizing the 14th edition of BON DOET, the largest volunteer campaign in Bonaire. This year, social organizations have registered a total of 79 jobs and invites volunteers to assist them with various projects.

BON DOET is an excellent opportunity for social organizations and local foundations to organize a job or activity with extra volunteers and financial resources. It also gives volunteers the opportunity to get acquainted with the organizations in our community. The days can also be used to form a group and do something fun together with friends, colleagues or family. Hasi bon, pasa bon!

This year’s theme is ‘Connection’

BON DOET also serves as a way to get new volunteers for the local organizations, which fits with this year’s theme: ‘Connection’. The team is very happy with the announcement from the Executive Council that the OLB officials who want to participate in BON DOET on Friday, March 15th, will be exempt from duty. We request other organizations and authorities to do so as well so that their employees can participate.

Browse through the jobs and register to volunteer

Volunteers are more than welcome to help with a job during BON DOET 2024. The website contains a description of all the jobs. Invite your colleagues, friends, or neighbors to participate together. You can register at www.bondoet.com, go to the section for “Volunteers,” click on “View all Jobs,” and choose the job you want to do.

If you have any questions, you can contact by telephone +599-717-2366 or +599-777-2366 or send an email to ngo.bondoet@gmail.com.

Subscribe to the Bonaire Insider

Thank you for supporting InfoBonaire advertisers!

MoltenWolf Glass
Senses Boutique Hotel & Apartments Bonaire
Bespoke Journeys
Betta Grasse
Bonaire Real Estate Group
The Cadushy Distillery

Related Posts

Celebrate World Wetlands Day on February 2, 2024

Learn about local nature organizations on World Wetlands Day. The vibrant community of Bonaire is invited to join in the festivities as we celebrate World Wetlands Day on February 2nd. The event will take place in Wilhelminaplein from 6:00 to 9:00 PM, bringing local...

Giving Plastic New Life with No Waste Caribbean Vibes

Turning litter into beautiful decor. Many people help the environment by recycling; however, more can always be done. That’s where No Waste Caribbean Vibes comes in! They take plastic that would end up in the landfill on Bonaire and turn it into unique reusable items...

International Day of Forests 2023

International Day of Forests is observed today. The United Nations designated March 21st as the International Day of Forests. This year's theme is focused on 'Forests and Health.' Forests contribute a lot to our health. They purify the water, purify the air, capture...

Tanya Deen has been living in Bonaire since December 2016. She is a PADI Master Scuba Diver Instructor and enjoys underwater and bird photography. Tanya is the Editor-in-Chief of the Bonaire Insider tourism news blog.
error: Sorry, content is protected under copyright.