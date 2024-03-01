Scuba Diving     Events     News    Cruise Ships
Sorobon Reopens After Oil Pollution

by | Mar 1, 2024 | Local News

After careful consideration and in consultation with local entrepreneurs and experts, it has been decided that the public is welcome again in Sorobon.

Since the oil is not completely gone from the water, there is urgent advice not to enter the water. There may still be small oil pieces on the beach. If one inadvertently comes into contact with this oil, it should be washed off immediately. The entrepreneurs on Sorobon have water and soap available. Entering the water is at your own risk.

Ongoing clean-up efforts

Clean-up activities are still ongoing at the beach and near the watchtower at Sorobon. This area is cordoned off and is not accessible to visitors.

Team Effort

A big thank you goes to all organizations assisting in the ongoing oil pollution cleanup. Special recognition goes to the Harbormaster, OLB, Coast Guard, Lac Stakeholders, Police Department, TCB, Fire Department, WEB, LVV, and particularly the Defense Military of Curaçao for their support. However, the fight is not over yet, so let’s keep fighting it together.

Please note: The oil spill has not affected the entire island, only specific areas. The West Coast is NOT affected. The West Coast is where 99% of the scuba diving and snorkeling sites are located. STINAPA appreciates all offers of assistance, but at this time, they are not seeking volunteers.

