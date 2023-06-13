Betta Grasse on the Boulevard!

Visit the new Betta Grasse Truck on the Boulevard.
Getting your favorite locally-made refreshments just got a bit easier! Betta Grasse is a new company on Bonaire focused on healthy beverages and snacks for visitors and residents. Many of their refreshments are located at various grocery stores and restaurants around the island, but now you can visit their new truck on the boulevard! Stop by and cool off during the day with a delicious, refreshing beverage.
Located next to Kanti Awa, Betta Grasse offers Lemongrass Tea, Lemongrass Tea with Panela, Awa di Lamunchi, Awa di Lamunchi with Panela as well as their freshly baked goods – Bonairean Spice Cookies and Avocado Spearmint Bread. They are open Wednesday and Thursday from 9 AM – 3 PM and on cruise ship days.
Wellness Packages during the Yoga & Wellness Festival.
Are you on Bonaire during the first Yoga & Wellness Festival on June 19-25, 2023? Betta Grass is offering a variety of Wellness Packages to get you through the day. Whether attending the event or on the island, you can take advantage of the specials. The Wellness Package is $40-45, including delivery, and you can choose from four packages: the Breakfast Package, After Workout Package, Snack Package, or a Variety Package. Each Wellness Package contains quite a few refreshments and, of course, a freshly made snack or two!
To learn more about the Wellness packages, visit their WhatsApp catalog at https://wa.me/c/5997863586 and browse the options. All orders are USD cash only.
Other opportunities during the Yoga Festival.
Donna, co-founder of Betta Grasse, will be giving a presentation on June 25th at 10 AM on maintaining good health and nutrition. There will also be a booth set up at Te Amo Beach on June 25th so that you can quench your thirst with their refreshments and fresh snacks.
(Source: Betta Grasse)