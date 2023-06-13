Betta Grasse on the Boulevard!

Visit the new Betta Grasse Truck on the Boulevard.

Getting your favorite locally-made refreshments just got a bit easier! Betta Grasse is a new company on Bonaire focused on healthy beverages and snacks for visitors and residents. Many of their refreshments are located at various grocery stores and restaurants around the island, but now you can visit their new truck on the boulevard! Stop by and cool off during the day with a delicious, refreshing beverage.

Located next to Kanti Awa, Betta Grasse offers Lemongrass Tea, Lemongrass Tea with Panela, Awa di Lamunchi, Awa di Lamunchi with Panela as well as their freshly baked goods – Bonairean Spice Cookies and Avocado Spearmint Bread. They are open Wednesday and Thursday from 9 AM – 3 PM and on cruise ship days.

