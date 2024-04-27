Where to Find Betta Grasse Refreshments on Bonaire

Discover Betta Grasse refreshments around the island.

Betta Grasse is a local company that creates delicious on-the-go drinks and offers a refreshing escape from the tropical heat. Its unique selection of Lemongrass Tea and Awa di Lamunchi drink options, crafted from naturally grown ingredients and packaged in recyclable bottles, can be found at various restaurants and stores around the island.

About Betta Grasse products

What sets Betta Grasse apart is its commitment to using fresh and locally sourced ingredients to promote sustainability. One of the highlights is its range of signature grass-based drinks, which are refreshing and packed with essential nutrients to promote overall well-being. From freshly squeezed fruit juices to invigorating herbal teas, each product is thoughtfully crafted to provide a delightful fusion of taste and wellness.

Where can I find the refreshments?

The Lemongrass Tea and Awa di Lamunchi drinks can be found at various restaurants and stores around the island.