An Exquisite Surprise Menu at The Captain’s Table for Bonaire Culinair

Dinner at The Captain’s Table during Bonaire Culinair.

Bonaire Culinair is always the perfect opportunity to try something new. The Captain’s Table opened this past December and has received rave reviews. Bonaire Culinair offered the ideal opportunity to experience their fine dining.

On Friday evening, my friend Kelly and I arrived at The Captain’s Table to experience their surprise menu for Bonaire Culinair. Upon arrival, we were warmly greeted by Anouk and escorted to our elegant table. Soon, we were enjoying a refreshing Rose Prosecco while waiting for our surprise menu to begin with anticipation.