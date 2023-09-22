Melisa Sailing creates customized Private Events for your needs.
What better way to spend the day or evening than on the beautiful crystal-clear waters of Bonaire? Melisa Sailing, Luxury at Sea not only offers visitors and residents an opportunity to have a picturesque sunset dinner or brunch while cruising along the coast of Bonaire, but they also offer private charters for special events.
Why should you book a private event on Melisa Sailing?
Booking a private event on Melisa Sailing is a unique and memorable experience on Bonaire. Whether you are celebrating a birthday, a wedding ceremony, a wedding reception, an engagement, a team event, or even visiting Bonaire with a group of friends and family, Melisa Sailing can happily cater your private event to ensure your group has a magnificent experience.
Holding an event on a sailboat offers a departure from traditional venues like hotels or banquet halls. This can lead to a more engaging and adventurous experience for your attendees.
Luxury Dining Experience
Not only is the atmosphere desirable on the Melisa Sailing, but the luxurious 6 or 7-course menu is outstanding and packed full of flavor! The talented chef on board creates the most flavorful culinary creations. The courses are spaced throughout the event and are the perfect amount for satisfying your hunger.
A memorable private event
Melisa Sailing, Luxury at Sea, provides guests and residents with stunning views of the crystal clear water, Bonaire’s colorful coastline, ultimate relaxation, and mouthwatering culinary delights throughout your experience. Book your private event via WhatsApp today and relax, knowing everything will be customized to your wishes for your event on Bonaire.
(Source: Bonaire Insider, Melisa Sailing)