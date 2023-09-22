Scuba Diving     Events     News    Cruise Ships
Book a Private Event on Melisa Sailing

by | Sep 22, 2023 | Activities, Events, Restaurants & Dining, Sailing

Melisa Sailing

Melisa Sailing creates customized Private Events for your needs.

What better way to spend the day or evening than on the beautiful crystal-clear waters of Bonaire? Melisa Sailing, Luxury at Sea not only offers visitors and residents an opportunity to have a picturesque sunset dinner or brunch while cruising along the coast of Bonaire, but they also offer private charters for special events.

Why should you book a private event on Melisa Sailing?

Booking a private event on Melisa Sailing is a unique and memorable experience on Bonaire. Whether you are celebrating a birthday, a wedding ceremony, a wedding reception, an engagement, a team event, or even visiting Bonaire with a group of friends and family, Melisa Sailing can happily cater your private event to ensure your group has a magnificent experience.

With spacious and comfortable lounge areas, your group can easily relax on the cushions while enjoying the breathtaking views of Bonaire. The gentle sway of the boat and the sounds of water and birds will provide a calming effect as you enjoy the company of others around you.

Holding an event on a sailboat offers a departure from traditional venues like hotels or banquet halls. This can lead to a more engaging and adventurous experience for your attendees.

View from Melisa Sailing

Luxury Dining Experience

Not only is the atmosphere desirable on the Melisa Sailing, but the luxurious 6 or 7-course menu is outstanding and packed full of flavor! The talented chef on board creates the most flavorful culinary creations. The courses are spaced throughout the event and are the perfect amount for satisfying your hunger.

Prepping one of the 6 courses on the Melisa
Throughout the event, the friendly staff will walk around to ensure your beverage of choice is never empty. A variety of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages will be steadily poured into glasses throughout the day.

A memorable private event

Melisa Sailing, Luxury at Sea, provides guests and residents with stunning views of the crystal clear water, Bonaire’s colorful coastline, ultimate relaxation, and mouthwatering culinary delights throughout your experience. Book your private event via WhatsApp today and relax, knowing everything will be customized to your wishes for your event on Bonaire.

Sunset sail on Melisa Sailing
Melisa Sailing offers a blend of natural beauty, adventure, and intimacy that can create a truly unique and memorable experience for your guest. After all, it’s not every day that you can attend an event on a Turkish sailboat!

 

(Source: Bonaire Insider, Melisa Sailing)

Tanya Deen has been living in Bonaire since December 2016. She is a PADI Master Scuba Diver Instructor and enjoys underwater and bird photography. Tanya is the Editor-in-Chief of the Bonaire Insider tourism news blog.
