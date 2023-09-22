Melisa Sailing creates customized Private Events for your needs.

What better way to spend the day or evening than on the beautiful crystal-clear waters of Bonaire? Melisa Sailing, Luxury at Sea not only offers visitors and residents an opportunity to have a picturesque sunset dinner or brunch while cruising along the coast of Bonaire, but they also offer private charters for special events.

Why should you book a private event on Melisa Sailing?

Booking a private event on Melisa Sailing is a unique and memorable experience on Bonaire. Whether you are celebrating a birthday, a wedding ceremony, a wedding reception, an engagement, a team event, or even visiting Bonaire with a group of friends and family, Melisa Sailing can happily cater your private event to ensure your group has a magnificent experience.