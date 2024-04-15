Scuba Diving     Events     News    Cruise Ships
Experience a Memorable Vacation at Bloozz Resort Bonaire

by | Apr 15, 2024 | Hotels & Lodging, Restaurants & Dining, Scuba Diving

Bloozz Resort Bonaire

Create unforgettable memories at Bloozz Resort Bonaire.

Are you in the midst of planning your next vacation to Bonaire? Bloozz Resort Bonaire is situated across the street from the stunning turquoise waters of Bachelor Beach, perfect for diving, snorkeling, swimming, and stunning sunsets. Bloozz Resort has accommodations to host single travelers, couples, families, and even larger groups. Each accommodation, whether it’s a spacious penthouse suite with a private plunge pool, a spacious apartment or a studio, each detail is crafted to provide guests with the utmost comfort and style.

Each unit has the comfort of air-conditioned bedrooms, complemented by a balcony or porch showcasing the picturesque views of the ocean or vibrant garden landscapes. Enjoy the convenience of a kitchen, ensuring your stay is easy as possible so you can dedicate your energy to exploring different areas of the island.

From the moment you step onto the grounds of Bloozz, you’re greeted with an inviting atmosphere. The resort’s colorful garden and clear magna pool allow you to relax during your surface interval and feel the peacefulness of Bonaire.

 

Prime location for water sports on Bonaire

If you are an enthusiastic kiteboarder and/or windsurfer then Bloozz is the place to be. It is located at the crossing to the only and unique beaches perfect for these sports.

Lac Bay is among the 10 best surf spots in the world, also called “Surfers Paradise,” and is only a 5-minute drive from Bloozz. Kite Beach is similarly only a 10-minute drive away.

The resort offers large storage lockers which make it ideal to bring all your kit along with you.

Experience scuba diving with Beyond the Corals

Adventure awaits just steps from your doorstep at the onsite dive shop. Beyond the Corals is a PADI 5 Star Dive Center, where expert instructors are ready to guide both beginners and experienced divers on an unforgettable underwater dive.

Beyond The Corals is a PADI 5 Star Dive Center located at Bloozz Resort Bonaire.
Whether you are looking to discover the amazing world of scuba diving, participate in local conservation efforts or explore Bonaire’s 60+ established dive sites, the team can take you out for a Bonaire scuba diving experience that goes beyond expectations. Skill practice is done in the convenient three-tiered Bloozz training pool, making it an ideal training condition for easy learning. After diving, you can grab a drink or a post-dive meal at Bloozz restaurant.

The art of Fusion Cuisine under the “Palapa”

Let the imagination of the head chef delight you at the onsite Restaurant & Bar under the “Palapa”. Whether you’re craving flavorful specialties inspired by local and international cuisine or poolside snacks, the resort’s restaurant caters to every palate.

Restaurant & Bar at Bloozz Resort Bonaire

Their ever-evolving menus and daily specials are thoughtfully curated to surprise and delight guests with each visit, promising a culinary journey that transcends expectations. As you seek the best dining experience on Bonaire, the restaurant at Bloozz is certainly one to visit.

 

Convenience of vehicle rental

Renting a vehicle is easy when the rental company is right next to the resort! This means guests can quickly get the transportation they need for their adventures, such as going to nearby places, exploring Bonaire’s nature, or running errands. Starting your vacation without any hassles is what everyone wants.

 

Plan your escape to paradise

Whether you’re seeking a romantic getaway, a family vacation, or an adventure-filled retreat, Bloozz Resort Bonaire offers the perfect setting for your next escape. With its spacious accommodations, delicious restaurant, and PADI dive shop onsite, Bloozz promises to exceed your every expectation and create memories that will last a lifetime. Book your stay at Bloozz Resort Bonaire today.

Tanya Deen has been living in Bonaire since December 2016. She is a PADI Master Scuba Diver Instructor and enjoys underwater and bird photography. Tanya is the Editor-in-Chief of the Bonaire Insider tourism news blog.
