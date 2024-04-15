Experience a Memorable Vacation at Bloozz Resort Bonaire

From the moment you step onto the grounds of Bloozz, you’re greeted with an inviting atmosphere. The resort’s colorful garden and clear magna pool allow you to relax during your surface interval and feel the peacefulness of Bonaire.

Prime location for water sports on Bonaire

If you are an enthusiastic kiteboarder and/or windsurfer then Bloozz is the place to be. It is located at the crossing to the only and unique beaches perfect for these sports.

Lac Bay is among the 10 best surf spots in the world, also called “Surfers Paradise,” and is only a 5-minute drive from Bloozz. Kite Beach is similarly only a 10-minute drive away.

The resort offers large storage lockers which make it ideal to bring all your kit along with you.