Bonaire Culinair Fall Edition 2023 Begins September 21st

Bonaire Culinair Fall Edition: A Gastronomic Extravaganza Unveils on September 21st.
Brace yourselves, food aficionados and culinary enthusiasts! The highly-anticipated Bonaire Culinair Fall Edition is set to tantalize your taste buds, commencing on September 21st and continuing through October 5th. This remarkable 15-day culinary journey invites you to indulge in the finest offerings from Bonaire’s top-notch restaurants, food trucks, and other epicurean havens. Each of these esteemed culinary hotspots has crafted a delectable menu or exclusive special in celebration of this exceptional event.
Culinary Capital
Bonaire, a Culinary Capital accredited by the World Food Travel Association, showcases its culinary prowess through events like the Bonaire Culinair Fall Edition, reaffirming its global culinary acclaim. In this Fall edition of Bonaire Culinair, esteemed culinary writer Helmi Smulders will grace Bonaire to savor its delights and pen a gastronomic journey that captures the essence of our culinary excellence.
The Culinary Delights
With an array of culinary delights on the menu, the only question is, how many will you explore? One such gem among these culinary hotspots is Restaurant Breeze and Bites, a steadfast participant in every edition of Bonaire Culinair. Expect to be swept away by their waterfront dining experience, aptly described by visitors as “the best Hidden Gem.” Situated at the Hato roundabout, just in front of the Den Laman Condominiums, Restaurant Breeze and Bites epitomizes freshness, quality, and deliciousness.
A New Discovery
A new addition to the line-up of participants is the restaurant Meat & Eat. During Bonaire Culinair is the perfect opportunity to discover this unique restaurant that is run by a small team.At arrival, you are embraced by the warm and relaxed atmosphere where you experience street art, perfect for enjoying great food and cocktails with friends with nice background music.
Generous Sponsors
Generous sponsors play a pivotal role in making this event possible. A heartfelt thank you to The Cadushy Distillery, TCB Bonaire, The Wine Factory, Real Dutch Bakery, and Goppion Caffe for their unwavering support. Their commitment to promoting culinary excellence on Bonaire is truly commendable.
Exciting Prizes Await
While savoring the Bonaire Culinair Special at any of the participating culinary hotspots, you stand a chance to win an array of exciting prizes. Picture yourself indulging in a bottle of Rom Rincón from The Cadushy Distillery, embarking on a weekend adventure with a Royal Range Rover experience courtesy of Stadscafé Het Consulaat, or relishing a bottle of Merlot from Chibi Chibi. These are just a glimpse of the fabulous prizes up for grabs. You could also walk away with delicious cupcakes from Sweeti Bakery, a bottle of Yess! Liquor, an enchanting surprise dinner at Joe’s Restaurant, or a delightful breakfast for two at Oscars Lighthouse, among other enticing rewards.
Save the Date!
Mark your calendar! Make a note of the dates – September 21st to, and including, October 5th – and get ready to embark on a culinary journey like no other. Bonaire Culinair Fall Edition promises to be an unforgettable experience, showcasing the finest flavors and gastronomic innovations the island has to offer.
We can’t wait to welcome you to this gastronomic celebration! Bonaire Culinair is an initiative driven by passionate local entrepreneurs who are determined to put Bonaire on the global culinary map.
For further information and to discover the list of participating restaurants, please visit the official website at www.bonaire-culinair.com. Don’t forget to follow on social media for the latest updates: Facebook at ‘BonaireCulinairEvent’ and Instagram @bonaireculinair. Be sure to secure your reservations in advance, as availability is limited!
