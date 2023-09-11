Bonaire Culinair Fall Edition 2023 Begins September 21st

Generous Sponsors

Generous sponsors play a pivotal role in making this event possible. A heartfelt thank you to The Cadushy Distillery, TCB Bonaire, The Wine Factory, Real Dutch Bakery, and Goppion Caffe for their unwavering support. Their commitment to promoting culinary excellence on Bonaire is truly commendable.

Exciting Prizes Await

While savoring the Bonaire Culinair Special at any of the participating culinary hotspots, you stand a chance to win an array of exciting prizes. Picture yourself indulging in a bottle of Rom Rincón from The Cadushy Distillery, embarking on a weekend adventure with a Royal Range Rover experience courtesy of Stadscafé Het Consulaat, or relishing a bottle of Merlot from Chibi Chibi. These are just a glimpse of the fabulous prizes up for grabs. You could also walk away with delicious cupcakes from Sweeti Bakery, a bottle of Yess! Liquor, an enchanting surprise dinner at Joe’s Restaurant, or a delightful breakfast for two at Oscars Lighthouse, among other enticing rewards.

Save the Date!

Mark your calendar! Make a note of the dates – September 21st to, and including, October 5th – and get ready to embark on a culinary journey like no other. Bonaire Culinair Fall Edition promises to be an unforgettable experience, showcasing the finest flavors and gastronomic innovations the island has to offer.

We can’t wait to welcome you to this gastronomic celebration! Bonaire Culinair is an initiative driven by passionate local entrepreneurs who are determined to put Bonaire on the global culinary map.

For further information and to discover the list of participating restaurants, please visit the official website at www.bonaire-culinair.com. Don’t forget to follow on social media for the latest updates: Facebook at ‘BonaireCulinairEvent’ and Instagram @bonaireculinair. Be sure to secure your reservations in advance, as availability is limited!

(Source: Bonaire Culinair)