Additional Road Work on Bonaire

Road work on Bonaire continues in various areas.

Since the article about Kaya Korona being renovated came out, other road projects have started popping up in various areas. Road work is currently underway on the main road in Hato to Sabadeco and the neighborhood projects in Belnem have already begun! While detours may be inconvenient, they are greatly needed and much appreciated by many people on Bonaire.

Kaya Isla Ariba

Beginning Monday, August 7th, Kaya Isla Ariba, from the Zeepromenade (Kaya Jan N.E. Craane) until the intersection with the Kaya Grandi, will be completely closed to all traffic.

Kaya Grandi

The work will start with the complete demolition of the Kaya Isla Ariba up to the junction with the Kaya Grandi. Every effort will be made to cause as little disruption as possible and to take care of the shopkeepers and users of the Kaya Grandi. For that reason, the Kaya Grandi will remain accessible during the work on Kaya Isla Ariba. At a certain point removing that part of Kaya Grandi towards Luciano’s for three weeks will be necessary. That means that for three weeks part of Kaya Grandi will not be accessible to traffic.

The work is scheduled to last from early August to October 2023. During this time, diversion routes will be indicated by signs. Deputy Thielman realizes that the work can cause inconvenience and apologizes in advance for this and asks for understanding of the situation.

Road work projects around the island.

Road work on Bonaire is greatly needed, so please be patient and give yourself just a couple extra minutes to get to your location if needed. If the road workers are in your area, thank them for their hard work. It cannot be easy to work in the hot Caribbean sun all day!

(Source: OLB)