Kaya Korona is being Renovated

by | Jul 25, 2023 | Local News

Road renovation begins on Kaya Korona

Commissioned by the Public Entity Bonaire (OLB), Bonairean Wegenbouw Maatschappij (BWM) will start renovating Kaya Korona on July 24th. The foundation will be reinforced, along with a concrete border on both sides and a sidewalk.

Renovation Phases

The renovation work will take place from Kaya Karpitan to Mentor (Kaya Caribe). This work is divided into 3 phases and will take a total of 4 months.

  • Phase 1 runs from Kaya Karpitan to Kaya Gramèl.
  • Phase 2 runs from Kaya Gramèl up to Kaya Kabikuchi
  • Phase 3a runs from Kaya Kabikuchi up to the Kaya Barakuda
  • Phase 3b (final stage) runs from Kaya Barakuda to the intersection of mentor.

The OLB will inform everyone about temporary road closures through advertisements in the newspapers and their Facebook pages. The branches on Kaya Korona will remain accessible via detours.

Infrastructure and in particular improving our roads is a major spearhead of Deputy Thielman. “Kaya Korona is a busy main road. We are therefore glad that we can start the final phase of the renovation work on this road. Soon we will also start the renovation of another main road. Namely, the Kaya Gobernador Debrot. There are many more roads that we need to asphalt. The unpaved roads in the neighborhoods will be our priority for the next four years. Finally, we strive for good, safe roads that we can all enjoy driving on.”

Upcoming road repair schedule

During the press conference about this renovation, Roy Martina, R&O Director, briefly explained the road repair schedule for 2023. There will be more road repairs between 2023 and 2027, which includes sustainable paving and asphalting of the unpaved roads in the neighborhoods. Innovative techniques are used that save time and good for our nature. Also taken into account are the drainage and construction of sidewalks.

First phase of neighborhood road repairs.

The streets in the first phase of planning are as follows.

  • Antriol: Kaya Helena, Kaya Rita, Kaya Johana, Kaya Ramona, Kaya Imelda, Kaya Modesta, Kaya Rita, Kaya Dominga and part of Kaya Maria
  • Tera Kora: Kaya Felipe Clarinda. In Republic: Kaya Rubi
  • Hato: Kaya Haarlem and Kaya Den Hedge
  • Playa: Kaya Londres, Kaya Cypres, Kaya Slovenia and part of Kaya Hulanda
  • Belnem: Kaya Luna, Kaya Solo, Kaya Strea and Kaya Venus

(Source: OLB)

Tanya Deen has been living in Bonaire since December 2016. She is a PADI Master Scuba Diver Instructor and enjoys underwater and bird photography. Tanya is the Editor-in-Chief of the Bonaire Insider tourism news blog.
