Bonaire’s Recompression Chamber has Reopened

by | Aug 3, 2023 | Local News, Scuba Diving

Recompression Chamber has reopened on Bonaire

Bonaire’s Recompression Chamber is fully functional again!

Bonaire’s Recompression Chamber temporarily closed its doors on February 20, 2023, due to a doctor’s retirement. While the Recompression Chamber hoped to reopen in May, finding a qualified doctor to join the team took a bit longer than expected. Thankfully, the new doctor has moved to Bonaire and with the additional trained staff on the island. the doors have reopened. It’s a team effort that requires specialized training to be able to provide medical assistance 24/7 for any urgent needs.

Having a fully functional chamber is crucial for an island like Bonaire. Not only can people continue their wound treatment care, but scuba divers can rest easy knowing the chamber is fully operational again.

What can you do to protect yourself as a scuba diver?

– Dive conservatively and within the limits of your computer.
– Always complete a 3-minute safety stop at 15 feet (5 meters).
– Ascend slowly on all dives.
– While many visitors love to dive 4-5 times a day, limiting yourself to 3 dives a day may be wise.
– Plan your deepest dive as the first dive of the day.
– Hydrate, hydrate, hydrate!
– Limit alcohol on your dive vacation.
– Get rest and avoid strenuous activity before or after dives.
– Make sure you are in good physical condition.
– Plan at least 24 hours between diving and flying.

What if you suspect you have DCI or DCS?

In the event of a dive-related accident, please seek medical treatment. For a list of additional local phone numbers, visit the phonebook page. To learn more about the signs and symptoms of DCI or DCS, please visit Divers Alert Network.

(Source: Bonaire Insider)

