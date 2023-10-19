Wheelchair Accessible Public Restrooms Available at South Pier

New wheelchair accessible public restrooms as part of TCB’s product development efforts.

Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) recently announced the launch of its new pilot program aimed at enhancing the experience of visitors and residents alike. As part of their commitment to improving public amenities, the “It’s in Our Nature” branded public restrooms have debuted at South Pier.

Introducing these wheelchair accessible public restrooms is a significant milestone in TCB’s product development strategy. It demonstrates their dedication to making Bonaire an even more welcoming and accessible destination. The public restrooms are designed to cater to the diverse needs of all individuals, with wheelchair accessibility and the highest sanitation standards.

Pilot Program

This pilot program, which is set to run until December 2023, will allow TCB to gather valuable insights about usage patterns and operating hours. They are excited to enhance this project by identifying additional locations for the “It’s in Our Nature” restrooms by January 2024, ensuring that even more areas on the island benefit from this initiative.

In the first phase of the pilot program, these public restrooms will be open during the cruise season, specifically during port operating hours. This strategic decision aims to accommodate both stay-over and cruise visitors and our local residents. It is also free of charge for all cruise stakeholders with an official cruise badge working at the cruise terminal, such as taxis, tour operators, cruise terminal agents, and security. TCB believes that this will be of benefit to both our stakeholders and partners.

TCB shares that this is a step in the right direction to enhance the overall experience of those enjoying our beautiful island.

(Source: TCB)