How to Take Better Fish Portraits

Some fish are notoriously shy. Some dart away faster than the blink of an eye. Others are curious and may swim around you, but will seldom give you a facial shot (the barracuda and the porcupine fish come to mind here).

If you are looking to improve your fish portraits, or even if you are just starting out, below are a few strategies you can employ to maximize your chances of getting the perfect shot. But first, please remember that we are guests in the underwater environment. It is our duty as stewards of the ocean to avoid disturbing or harassing marine life, to avoid touching or damaging creatures and coral and to leave the smallest possible footprint underwater.