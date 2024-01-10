Scuba Diving     Events     News    Cruise Ships
Unique Artistry of Gabrielle Wilson at MoltenWolf Glass’s POP-UP ART Gallery

by | Jan 10, 2024 | Art, Events, Shopping

PAPER-artist-turtle-by-Gabrielle-Wilson

MoltenWolf Glass hosts its first POP-UP ART Gallery of 2024.

On Saturday, January 20th, art enthusiasts in Bonaire are in for a treat as MoltenWolf Glass hosts its first POP-UP ART Gallery of the year. This special event will showcase the talented Mixed Media Artist Gabrielle Wilson, who will be partly taking over the store to display and sell her stunning creations throughout the day. With her distinct style, Gabrielle brings a breath of fresh air into Bonaire’s ever growing art scene.

Gabrielle’s artworks encompass a variety of subjects, yet they consistently give off a dreamlike essence. Influenced by her history of traveling and living in different places in the world, Gabrielle has cultivated a unique approach to creating her pieces. Over time, she discovered that the uniqueness of an area is derived not only from its people and culture, but its reflection of architecture and natural resources. She enjoys exploring new areas through that viewpoint, in both her life and in her work.

Blue-Beauty-by-Gabrielle-Wilson
Pretty-in-Pink by Gabrielle Wilson.

About Gabrielle Wilson.

Gabrielle independently developed her distinctive style – a harmonious blend of mixed media, collage, and painting. During her formative years, she immersed herself in experimentation with an array of tools and colors, gradually refining her skills to attain a level of mastery that has become evident in her work. To this day still, she loves to experiment. Whether that means throwing paint, using unusual markers, or mixing crazy colors – she works freely and loves happy mistakes. Her free-spirited approach to creation gives her work an organic, spontaneous and vibrant quality.

Mixed Media Artist Gabrielle Wilson

POP-UP ART Gallery for one day only.

Visitors to MoltenWolf Glass on January 20th will have the chance to witness Gabrielle’s extraordinary creations up close, including the opportunity to purchase them. The POP-UP ART Gallery that lasts one day – and one day only – will be open from 9:30 am to 5:30 pm at MoltenWolf Glass, located at Terramar 8, Playa, Kralendijk.

(Source: MoltenWolf Glass)

Tanya Deen has been living in Bonaire since December 2016. She is a PADI Master Scuba Diver Instructor and enjoys underwater and bird photography. Tanya is the Editor-in-Chief of the Bonaire Insider tourism news blog.
