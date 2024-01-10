Record Number of Passengers for Flamingo Airport in 2023

Bonaire welcomed a record number of passengers last year.

Bonaire International Airport welcomed a total of 436,914 arriving and departing passengers. The record number of passengers was 3.1% more compared to 2022, and was even 10.8% higher than in 2019, the year before the onset of the COVID pandemic.

In 2023, the number of passengers to neighboring islands such as Curaçao and Aruba grew by 23.4%, to a total 159,790 passengers. Several thousand passengers also flew to other destinations, such as the Dominican Republic. The number of passengers to and from North America remained virtually stable with 84,852 passengers in 2023. The passenger numbers to and from Netherlands fell by almost 8% to a total of 185,991, a market correction after the temporary peak around the COVID pandemic.

What to expect for 2024.

For 2024, Bonaire International Airport (BIA) expects a moderate increase in the number of passengers, especially from the region and to and from North America. Including the new scheduled service from Toronto and an increase in the number of flights from a number of existing American destinations contribute to this. The airport is also steadily working to further improving the passenger experience, capacity and making Flamingo more sustainable Airport.

“We have great appreciation for the airlines that served our island last year connected to the region and to the rest of the world. Especially the airlines that serve Bonaire with the connecting neighboring islands have achieved a great achievement, and that is important for our community. Together with our partners on the island, we continue to work on improving the airport and the realization of important air connections.” says Maarten van der Scheer, director of BIA.

(Source: BIA)