First Three-Day Expedition of Local NGO Blue Defenders in Yarari Sanctuary

Blue Defenders’ first expedition begins today!

Today, January 11th, marks the start of the first expedition of the non-profit organization called Blue Defenders. The team, composed of experts living on Bonaire, will conduct field research on numerous species and movements of whales, sharks and rays. Using a simple hydrophone, spotters, and capture by photography, Blue Defenders aims to map the marine megafauna.

About the expedition

Since 2015, the area around Bonaire, Saba and St. Eustatius has been a nature park under the name Yarari Marine Mammal & Shark Sanctuary. Information on the presence, numbers, and species of marine megafauna is outdated. The NGO is going to change that by conducting several field surveys in the area. A start is made in the waters around Bonaire. The data collected will be shared with key stakeholders to translate this information into effective conservation measures.

Casper Douma, photographer & co-founder of Blue Defenders, “On the east side of Bonaire two years ago, I saw some blows of whales. Immediately, we contacted the Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance (DCNA). With a small plane, we were able to track down the whales. There was considerable activity around a school of fish, several sharks and Bryde’s whales feasting about 1.5 km off the coast. This was reason enough to do more research and the idea of establishing the NGO.

Due to numerous threats, marine megafauna are under pressure. To provide protection within the Yarari sanctuary, it is important to collect new data. To be successful in protection, in addition to field research, is, above all, to engage in cooperation. In the coming years, we want to make alliances with key partners including involving a university.

Our thanks go to our sponsors, Bonaire Yacht Charters, DCNA, Van den Tweel Supermarket, and all the smaller sponsors who contributed to the realization of the first trip. Also, our thanks to STINAPA who supported us in the organization of the expedition.

We are very curious about what we will encounter. It is impossible to predict in advance, and with a considerable research area, we are looking at the first research as a pilot. After these three days, we will plan the other investigations with the knowledge gained.”

(Source: Blue Defenders)