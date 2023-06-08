Bonaire Prepares for the Highly Anticipated Second Annual Rum Week

Rum Week is just around the corner!

Bonaire, the beautiful Caribbean island renowned for its breathtaking nature and vibrant culture, is thrilled to announce the upcoming second Rum Week and the launch of the latest Limited Edition of Rom Rincon by The Cadushy Distillery.

Bonaire’s second Rum Week is set to take place from June 12th to 17th, promising to be an unforgettable experience for rum enthusiasts from around the world. The event is a celebration of the rich heritage and artisanal traditions of rum on Bonaire, where people come together to enjoy delicious rum cocktails, engaging tastings, educational workshops, and exciting events. Visitors will have a unique opportunity to explore the history of rum, participate in interactive activities, and savor the hospitality of Bonaire.

Launch of the latest Limited Edition Rom Rincon.

One of the highlights of Rum Week is the highly anticipated launch of the newest Limited Edition of Rom Rincon, produced by the renowned Cadushy Distillery. This handcrafted and carefully aged Limited Edition embodies the essence of Bonaire and its vibrant rum culture. With its rich aromas and refined flavors, Rom Rincon is sure to tantalize the senses of rum aficionados.

During Rum Week, visitors will have the opportunity to visit The Cadushy Distillery and embark on an exclusive tour through the fascinating world of rum production. They can partake in tastings, discovering the various expressions of Rom Rincon and experiencing the nuances of each expression.

The highlight of the week will be the Rom Rincon party at Divi Flamingo on Thursday, June 15th from 5 to 7 PM. During this party, bottle #1 of this year’s Limited Edition will be auctioned. All proceeds will go to Fundashon Formashon Musikal Krioyo (FMK), a foundation from Rincon that focuses on encouraging young people to make Krioyo music. Bottle #2 will be raffled amongst the attendees of the party. There is also an opportunity to meet and chat with Eric Gietman, Master Distiller of The Cadushy Distillery. And of course, there will also be live music and lots of rum to taste!

The second Rum Week and the launch of the Limited Edition Rom Rincon promise to be an exciting time on Bonaire. Rum enthusiasts and adventurers from around the world are invited to experience the unique charm of Bonaire, indulge in its rich rum traditions, and raise a toast to a week filled with unforgettable memories.

For more information about Rum Week visit the official website www.bonairerumweek.com or visit www.cadushy.com.