The Cadushy Distillery Introduces Captain Don’s Limited Edition Whisky: A Tribute to a Legendary Figure

Captain Don’s Limited Edition Whisky has been released.

The Cadushy Distillery is proud to announce the release of Captain Don’s Limited Edition Whisky, a remarkable creation that pays homage to the extraordinary life of Captain Don Stewart, a beloved figure in Bonaire’s history. In honor of this momentous occasion, Master Distiller Eric Gietman of The Cadushy Distillery was presented with a prestigious plaque by Professor George Buckley of Harvard University, featuring a piece of the mast from Captain Don’s sailboat, the Valerie Queen.

About Captain Don’s Limited Whisky

Captain Don Stewart, known as “Captain Don” to the people of Bonaire, was a visionary conservationist, entrepreneur, and pioneer of ecotourism. His tireless efforts to protect Bonaire’s pristine marine environment and promote sustainable tourism have left an indelible mark on the island’s culture and identity. It is in recognition of Captain Don’s invaluable contributions that The Cadushy Distillery has crafted Captain Don’s Limited Edition Whisky, a true embodiment of his adventurous spirit.

This exceptional whisky is a blend of carefully selected barrels, each meticulously aged and masterfully combined to create a harmonious and unique flavor profile. The whisky showcases a rich and complex character, with notes of tropical fruits, hints of spice, and a velvety smooth finish. Every sip of Captain Don’s Limited Edition Whisky is a journey through the vibrant essence of Bonaire, capturing the island’s captivating beauty and the spirit of adventure that Captain Don himself embodied.

A plaque including a fragment of Captain Don’s sailboat.

To commemorate the release of this extraordinary whisky, Professor George Buckley, a renowned authority in historical preservation and the esteemed custodian of Captain Don’s legacy, presented Master Distiller Eric Gietman with a plaque of honor. This special plaque includes a fragment of the mast from Captain Don’s beloved sailboat, the Valerie Queen, symbolizing the connection between the past and present. It serves as a testament to the enduring legacy of Captain Don and his unwavering commitment to the conservation of Bonaire’s natural wonders.

Eric Gietman, the talented Master Distiller behind the creation of Captain Don’s Limited Edition Whisky, expressed his gratitude for the recognition bestowed upon him and The Cadushy Distillery.

He stated, “It is an incredible honor to be entrusted with crafting a whisky that celebrates the extraordinary life and achievements of Captain Don. Our team has poured their heart and soul into this limited edition release, and we are thrilled to share it with the world.”

Captain Don’s Limited Edition Whisky will be available in select locations globally starting June 22, 2023. The release of this exceptional spirit not only pays tribute to Captain Don’s legacy but also supports ongoing conservation efforts on Bonaire. A portion of the proceeds from every bottle sold will be donated to local organizations dedicated to preserving Bonaire’s natural beauty for generations to come.

About The Cadushy Distillery

The Cadushy Distillery is a renowned distillery located on the picturesque island of Bonaire. Known for its commitment to innovation and craftsmanship, The Cadushy Distillery creates exceptional spirits using locally sourced ingredients and traditional distillation techniques. With Captain Don’s Limited Edition Whisky, The Cadushy Distillery aims to celebrate Bonaire’s rich heritage and promote sustainable practices in the industry.

(Source: The Cadushy Distillery)