The 2023-2024 Winter Season Flight Schedule has been Released

The 2023-2024 winter season is around the corner, and the airlines are gearing up for a busy high season. With additional airlines and flights, it’s time to start planning your next vacation! Check out the lineup of airlines and flight schedules below.

Delta Airlines

Currently through December 16th, 2023, Delta has a weekly Saturday flight scheduled to Bonaire from Atlanta, Georgia.

From December 16th, 2023, to April 6th, 2024, the weekly flights will increase to four flights per week. The flights will be on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday.

American Airlines

American Airlines’ current flight schedule out of Miami, Florida will remain set for the full year with flights on Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.

For September through December 9th, 2023, AA will fly on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

From December 11th, 2023 through April 2024, flights will be on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays.

United Airlines

The flight from Newark, New Jersey with United Airlines will be on hiatus starting August 13th and will resume on November 4th, 2023, while flights out of Houston, Texas will remain operational for the full year with a weekly flight to Bonaire on Saturday with a return flight on Sunday.

WestJet from Canada

The island also recently announced the non-stop flight from Toronto, Canada with WestJet. The flight schedule is from December 12th, 2023, to mid-April 2024 with weekly flights on Tuesdays and return on Wednesdays.

St. Maarten flights

Bonaire also re-introduced two weekly flights to/from St. Maarten with a stopover in Curaçao on Thursday and Sunday with Winair.

TUI and KLM flights from the Netherlands

TUI will introduce non-stop flights (AMS-BON) to the island starting November 2023, five days a week. From the Netherlands, KLM will maintain daily flights to Bonaire from Amsterdam.

Local Airlines

Local airline partners EZAir and Divi Divi Air will maintain their flight schedules with additional capacity during the peak months. The additional flights are already online and can be booked for the upcoming winter season.

For more information, visit the website of your preferred airline carrier. If you have questions about Bonaire’s airport, check out our page.

(Source: TCB)