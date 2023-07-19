Scuba Diving     Events     News    Cruise Ships
  1. Home
    2.  » 
  2. Activities
    3.  » Upcoming Annual Roost Count on July 29, 2023

Upcoming Annual Roost Count on July 29, 2023

by | Jul 19, 2023 | Activities, Birding

Echo Bonaire Annual Roost Count

Echo’s Annual Roost Count is just around the corner!

Echo is hosting its annual roost count on Saturday, July 29, 2023, of the Yellow-shouldered Amazon Parrot, or Lora as it is known locally. The Roost count is a yearly event where volunteers from across the island visit known roost sites (places where groups of Lora sleep) and count the individuals to help estimate the population size on the island. By knowing approximately how many parrots are on the island, Echo can determine how the population is doing and implement conservation action better.

Parrots are notoriously hard to count due to their social grouping behaviors and the fact that they never stay in one place for too long. By conducting a simultaneous count across all known roost sites on the island, chances for double counting are reduced and an estimate of the population on Bonaire can be made. At this time of year, the parrots sleep in large communal groups making it the perfect time to count them.

Volunteers who wish to participate in the count will arrive at their pre-assigned sites before sunrise and wait for the parrots to fly out from the roost site, counting them as they do during an allotted time. Afterward, this information will be compiled and compared to historical data helping Echo determine if the island’s population is increasing or decreasing. For the past few years, we are seeing an increase in numbers, and are hoping for another successful count this year.

How to register

Echo is looking for volunteers to join their roost count and help them cover all the necessary sites across the island, the more sites that are covered, the more accurate the population estimate can be. A training session will be provided by Echo on Wednesday, July 26th for all newcomers and repeat participants.

If you would like to participate in Echo’s annual root count event, please email Echo at Echobonaire@gmail.com to sign up. Please note: the application deadline is July 26, 2023.

As a thank you for volunteering, Echo will provide a free breakfast after the count between 8 AM -10 AM at the Cultural Park Mangazina di Rei where they will also tally the incoming tentative results.

About Echo

Echo is a non-profit wildlife conservation organization that works closely with volunteers, interns, students, and the local community to protect the beautiful, Yellow-shouldered Amazon on the idyllic Caribbean Island of Bonaire.

(Source: Echo)

Subscribe to the Bonaire Insider

Thank you for supporting InfoBonaire advertisers!

MoltenWolf Glass
Book your vehicle for your Bonaire vacation with AB Carrental.
Bespoke Journeys
Betta Grasse
The Cadushy Distillery

Related Posts

Women’s Dive Day 2023 is Saturday!

Celebrate Women's Dive Day with a day full of activities! Saturday, July 15th is Women's Dive Day. On this special occassion, we come together to acknowledge women's participation in scuba diving and ocean conservation. Get ready to dive into a world of adventure and...

Bonaire Prepares for the Highly Anticipated Second Annual Rum Week

Rum Week is just around the corner! Bonaire, the beautiful Caribbean island renowned for its breathtaking nature and vibrant culture, is thrilled to announce the upcoming second Rum Week and the launch of the latest Limited Edition of Rom Rincon by The Cadushy...

Free Community Event on International Yoga Day

Join like-minded people on International Yoga Day and the Summer Solstice. International Yoga Day and the Summer Solstice are on Wednesday, June 21, 2023. International Yoga Day is celebrated worldwide to raise awareness of the benefits of Yoga. It's no surprise that...

Tanya Deen has been living in Bonaire since December 2016. She is a PADI Master Scuba Diver Instructor and enjoys underwater and bird photography. Tanya is the Editor-in-Chief of the Bonaire Insider tourism news blog.
error: Sorry, content is protected under copyright.