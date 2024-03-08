Updates from the Dutch Caribbean’s Bird Monitoring Project

Bird Monitoring updates for the islands.

Last year, the Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance (DCNA) officially launched the project “Monitoring for Bird Biodiversity Conservation in the Dutch Caribbean.” This initiative, supported by the Ministry of Agriculture, Nature, and Food Quality (LNV), aims to equip local nature management organizations on Aruba, Bonaire, Curaçao, Saba, St. Eustatius and St. Maarten with tools to actively monitor and protect land bird populations and their environments. After a successful first year, all islands are preparing for the upcoming spring data collection for bird monitoring.

Deeper insight into the environmental health of the islands.

More than just data collection, this dynamic, science-driven project facilitates analysis and knowledge sharing of bird population data trends, providing deeper insight into the environmental health of all six Dutch Caribbean islands. Scheduled to run through the first quarter of 2028, the project uses enhanced training, standardized bird monitoring programs, and field surveys to provide valuable insights into the health of local ecosystems. By assessing relative abundance, species composition, and environmental changes, the initiative provides a unique lens through which the overall health of ecosystems can be evaluated. In addition, birds, acting as key players in island ecosystems, contribute to pollination. seed dispersal and highlight the importance of protected areas for vulnerable species.

Insights from Last Year

As each island prepares for the upcoming spring data collection, it’s essential to reflect on some intriguing findings from last year’s surveys. On Aruba and Bonaire, fewer species were recorded in fall than in spring, and species were more evenly distributed in the lava substrate. On Curacao, more species were observed in the fall, and species richness/evenness was slightly higher in the lava substrate. During fall surveys on Aruba, Tropical Mockingbird, Black-faced Grassquit, Common Ground-Dove and Bananaquit were most commonly observed, whereas on Bonaire the most common birds were the Brown-throated Parakeet, Brown-crested Flycatcher, Tropical Mockingbird and Venezuelan Troupial. Yellow Warbler was most commonly observed on Curaçao, followed by Rufous-collared Sparrow, Bananaquit and Tropical Mockingbird. In spring and fall, the mean relative abundance of all species observed was higher in the limestone than lava substrates on Aruba and Bonaire. This was also the case on Curacao in the spring, but not in fall.

Similar to Aruba and Bonaire, on St. Eustatius and St. Maarten, more species were recorded in spring, with species being more evenly distributed in the dry forest. It’s possible that rarer species inhabiting transition zones are ‘clumped’ in forest pockets compared to more common species with a wider distribution. On Saba, more species were observed in the dry forest and rainforest in the fall, but fewer in the transition zone (between rain and dry forest). Bananaquit was one of the top four species most commonly observed on all three islands, together with Pearly-eyed Thrasher, Lesser Antillean Bullfinch and the Scaly-naped Pigeon (on Saba); Zenaida Dove, Pearly-eyed Thrasher and Antillean Crested Hummingbird (on Statia); and Black-faced Grassquit, Lesser Antillean Bullfinch and Caribbean Elaenia (on St. Maarten).

Six Island Effort

DCNA would like to thank all islands for their efforts in making the first year of data collection a success and the Ministry of LNV for providing funding. With time, population trends will allow parks to consider whether it is necessary to implement (extra) conservation strategies for rare or declining species. This five-year project will provide crucial insight into the status of breeding landbird populations on all six Dutch Caribbean islands. It will give policymakers tools to better plan for effective long-term conservation of local species. Spring data for 2024 will be collected on all six islands between March and April, so stay tuned for more information.

(Source: DCNA, Photo by Filippo Milani)