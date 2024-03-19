Scuba Diving     Events     News    Cruise Ships
Tera Barra Hosts a Digital Auction for a Greener Bonaire

by | Mar 19, 2024 | Events, Nature

Tera Barra Auction

The Tera Barra Foundation organizes an auction

 

On Saturday, March 23rd, dozens of diverse and unique items and excursions will be available for auction. The foundation will use the proceeds to purchase a mini excavator. This allows the foundation to support thousands of indigenous trees on our island.

About the March 23rd auction

The location of this special auction is in a spectacular location by the sea. Up for auction: paintings, works of art, ceramics, sailing trips, dinners, excursions, a sailing boat, hotel stays and much more. The auction on March 23rd starts at 6 PM. During the evening, there will be an eight-course ‘walking dinner’ served and an open bar with live music. You can purchase your tickets to the event at Harbourtown Real Estate (Monday to Friday) and the Tera Barra native garden (Thursday to Saturday). For more information, contact Tera Barra directly.

Online Digital Auction

In addition to this auction, there is also a digital auction with dozens of items and excursions. The online auction is already open for bids on Tera Barra’s Facebook page. The online auction includes works of art, ceramics, charter trips on land or at sea, kayak trips, guided diving, hotel stays, breakfasts, dinners, professional photo sessions, pots of local honey, and, of course, local native trees. 

The proceeds from both auctions will entirely benefit Tera Barra. The The Tera Barra Foundation aims to protect the dry tropical forests of Bonaire, restore and expand, and make Bonaire greener. The mini excavator will help Tera Barra dig large planting holes for thousands of native trees. Tera Barra currently includes an educational native garden, a large nursery of native trees, and a visitor center.

(Source: Tera Barra)

Tanya Deen has been living in Bonaire since December 2016. She is a PADI Master Scuba Diver Instructor and enjoys underwater and bird photography. Tanya is the Editor-in-Chief of the Bonaire Insider tourism news blog.
