Explore the Serene Waters of Bonaire with SoloBon Sailing

Discover Sailing on Bonaire with SoloBon Sailing.

For those wanting to explore the Caribbean Sea in a personalized way, SoloBon Sailing private tours offer unforgettable experiences aboard their spacious sailboat. With a commitment to excellence and a passion for showcasing the beauty of Bonaire’s coastlines, you are guaranteed to have a magical day at sea.

Private Tours are customized to your every desire.

There’s nothing quite like spending a day with loved ones on Bonaire’s stunning waters. Upon arrival, SoloBon Sailing warmly welcomes guests aboard, where you are greeted by the friendly and knowledgeable crew. After a brief safety briefing, the journey begins, with breathtaking views of the coastline immediately setting a relaxing tone.

Are you more interested in sailing? You could either take a round trip to “Klein Bonaire” or venture as far south as you’d like! With SoloBon’s expert captain at the helm, each tour is thoughtfully planned to showcase the best that Bonaire has to offer.

Take a dip in the Caribbean Sea with an experienced guide.

One of the many highlights during your private tour is the opportunity to snorkel in some of the Caribbean’s most pristine waters. With complimentary snorkeling gear provided, guests can dive beneath the surface and the guide can show you Bonaire’s colorful reef and a vast amount of marine life. From vibrant fish to graceful sea turtles, who knows what you might encounter!