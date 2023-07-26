Sustainable Elderly Care on Bonaire

Discussions about the quality of elderly care on Bonaire.

A mini-conference on sustainable elderly care recently took place on Bonaire. The topics discussed included quality of care, prevention, and collaboration between partners in the care supply chain. Almost all the organizations involved with elderly care were present and took part in various working groups. There was a noticeably high willingness and commitment to work together. The participants included representatives of general practitioners, the ZW group, Akseso, Fundashon Mariadal, Kas Flamboyan Hospice Care, Kalor di Hogar, FAB and informal care support, PCN, ZJCN, and public health and policy officers from Public Entity Bonaire.

Various points were raised in the working groups, including that collaboration should start early in the supply chain and that it is essential to consider what elderly people who are still healthy

want and can do to ensure a happy and healthy old age. The participants pointed out that it is also important to use the correct means of communication and monitor whether elderly

people are satisfied with the support and care they receive.

Another point raised was the need to plan for the future and the growth in the number of elderly people on the island who will require care. The prognosis is that more than 30% of the population will be over 65 by 2050. The development of plans for a new nursing home was also discussed in this context. The participants emphasized that these plans should consider the cultural aspects of how residents wish to live and spend time together. Ensuring that the level of education and training of employees align with residents’ care and support needs was also discussed.

Community-oriented

Effective collaboration at the community level demands that the supply chain partners know one another well. To this end, there were plenty of networking opportunities during the mini-conference. In the near future, a program manager will actively begin helping the supply chain partners take specific steps towards greater collaboration and implement various points raised in the working groups. The Community and Care Directorate at Public Entity Bonaire and Care and Youth Caribbean Netherlands (part of the Ministry of Health, Welfare and Sport) will work together to implement these steps with all stakeholders. Accessibility for the elderly as well as anyone who needs it is important.

(Source: OLB)