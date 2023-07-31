Scuba Diving     Events     News    Cruise Ships
Progress of Construction Work at Sunset Beach Park

by | Jul 31, 2023 | Local News

Sunset Beach Park is Progressing.

The work for constructing a public recreation park at Sunset Beach, between Chogogo Beach Resort and Den Laman Condominiums, is running smoothly. Significant progress has been made since the kick-off in February 2023. The infrastructural construction of the park is almost ready as well as underground pipes for drainage and sewerage and lines for electricity and internet.

In addition, work is underway for the beach area. The concrete retaining walls will be poured in the coming weeks to protect Bari Reef further. Coral stones have also been placed as a gift from Cargill for the project. All this is done in full accordance with the existing permits and our local laws.

Large number of facilities

Sunset Beach Park will offer many facilities upon completion in 2024 such as a slipway, a ramp for people with physical disabilities to easily enter the sea, palapas, kiosks, and public toilets. There will also be places to barbecue and an exercise area for young and old. There will be modern, sustainable and accessible recreational opportunities.

Adely Susana-Jansen, director of Bonaire Overheidsgebouwen NV (BOG) is happy with the progress of this special project project:

“Bonaire can soon be proud of a super beautiful and modern park. I am delighted to be able to say that we have also taken into account in the implementation of this project with all our natural laws on Bonaire to protect the environment and our underwater park.”

Multiple projects

Susana-Jansen further emphasizes that sustainable and environmentally friendly materials are used and that there is a cooperation between all parties including STINAPA, the public entity Bonaire (OLB), WEB, TELBO, the main contractor Bonairiaanse Wegenbouw Maatschappij N.V. (BWM), subcontractors Elektropro B.V. and APA Construction N.V. BOG.

In addition to the Sunset Beach Park, several projects are underway to beautify our island. BOG has recently submitted a request to the OLB to manage the Hato roundabout opposite the park so that it can also be completely refurbished and maintained.

(Source: BOG)

Tanya Deen has been living in Bonaire since December 2016. She is a PADI Master Scuba Diver Instructor and enjoys underwater and bird photography. Tanya is the Editor-in-Chief of the Bonaire Insider tourism news blog.
