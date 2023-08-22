Scuba Diving     Events     News    Cruise Ships
Solar Energy Road Markers Installed for Traffic Safety

by | Aug 22, 2023 | Local News

Pilot project installs solar energy road markers.

Over the weekend, the Department of Space and Development (R&D) of the Public Entity Bonaire (OLB), which falls under the responsibility of Deputy Hennyson Thielman, started implementing a pilot project to improve road and traffic safety and visibility. Commissioned by the R&D Management, the company D.S.G. Consultancy and Installations will install solar energy road markers as well as reflectors on the road surface.

If the project proves successful, these road markings will also be used on other roads on the island to increase traffic safety on our island, says Deputy Hennyson Thielman. The project started on the road from Kralendijk to Rincon, specifically from the bend at Kaminda Onima to the area of Mangazina di Rei. The solar-powered road markings illuminate the edges of the road in the dark, giving road users better visibility at night.

The OLB uses various companies to carry out various pilot projects. It is important that employees of the field service department help, so that they can also gain experience in performing various activities. Deputy Thielman is satisfied with the implementation of this project. The project is an attempt to find a suitable answer to do something about road safety on the island. If the project achieves favorable results, other paths will follow.

(Source: OLB)

Tanya Deen has been living in Bonaire since December 2016. She is a PADI Master Scuba Diver Instructor and enjoys underwater and bird photography. Tanya is the Editor-in-Chief of the Bonaire Insider tourism news blog.
