Military Exercises on Bonaire in August

Military Exercises on Bonaire will soon take place.

If you have been on Bonaire in the past when there has been a military presence, you may have wondered what was going on. A few times a year, military units from the neighboring islands visit for military exercises and volunteer their time for specific projects. Years ago, the military used to camp in the south, but nowadays they use the large field between Rincon and Kralendijk.

The 43rd Army Company from Curacao.

The 43rd Army Company from Curacao will conduct military exercises on Bonaire from August 22nd – 29th, 2023 to maintain operational readiness. The purpose is to get acquainted with the environment on Bonaire and cooperate with the local authorities and emergency services. This is important for successful deployment in the region.

In addition to practicing military activities, the military unit is committed to the local community and has been involved in various charity projects over the years.

The infrastructure and grounds of the Rincon Scouting Association are used as the base location during their stay. In addition, the unit trains at specific locations where the experiences from previous exercises are taken into account to make the exercise as effective as possible.

There is also a courtesy visit from the unit Commander, Captain Hans v/d Heuvel, and the planner of the headquarters, Major Arthur Duursma.

(Source: OLB)