Scuba Diving     Events     News    Cruise Ships
  1. Home
    2.  » 
  2. Local News
    3.  » Military Exercises on Bonaire in August

Military Exercises on Bonaire in August

by | Aug 18, 2023 | Local News

Military Exercises on Bonaire

Military Exercises on Bonaire will soon take place.

If you have been on Bonaire in the past when there has been a military presence, you may have wondered what was going on. A few times a year, military units from the neighboring islands visit for military exercises and volunteer their time for specific projects. Years ago, the military used to camp in the south, but nowadays they use the large field between Rincon and Kralendijk.

The 43rd Army Company from Curacao.

The 43rd Army Company from Curacao will conduct military exercises on Bonaire from August 22nd – 29th, 2023 to maintain operational readiness. The purpose is to get acquainted with the environment on Bonaire and cooperate with the local authorities and emergency services. This is important for successful deployment in the region.

In addition to practicing military activities, the military unit is committed to the local community and has been involved in various charity projects over the years.

The infrastructure and grounds of the Rincon Scouting Association are used as the base location during their stay. In addition, the unit trains at specific locations where the experiences from previous exercises are taken into account to make the exercise as effective as possible.

There is also a courtesy visit from the unit Commander, Captain Hans v/d Heuvel, and the planner of the headquarters, Major Arthur Duursma.

 

(Source: OLB)

Subscribe to the Bonaire Insider

Thank you for supporting InfoBonaire advertisers!

Bonaire Real Estate Group
The Cadushy Distillery
MoltenWolf Glass
Bespoke Journeys
Betta Grasse

Related Posts

New LED Streetlights on Bonaire

Efforts to improve streetlights are taking place. If you have been on Bonaire recently, you may have noticed that areas are getting new LED streetlights. The Public Entity Bonaire (OLB) has commissioned the WEB to replace the current street lighting with smart...

Rules for the New Floating Pier at Parke Tului

Cooperation is needed when using the 'floating pier'. The Sports Institute Indebon is working hard on the open water swimming pool (floating pier) in the sea at Parke Tului. It's only been a few days into phase 1 of 4 but rules need to be established sooner than...

Project Parke Tului is Underway

Creating a swimming pool in the sea. Sports Institute Indebon will create an 'open water swimming pool' in the sea in front of the Tului Park. This is phase 1 of the joint project with Indebon, Foundation Parke Tului, Budget Marine, the Public Entity Bonaire (OLB),...

Tanya Deen has been living in Bonaire since December 2016. She is a PADI Master Scuba Diver Instructor and enjoys underwater and bird photography. Tanya is the Editor-in-Chief of the Bonaire Insider tourism news blog.
error: Sorry, content is protected under copyright.