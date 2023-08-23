Scuba Diving     Events     News    Cruise Ships
  1. Home
    2.  » 
  2. Local News
    3.  » Bonaire Ranks in Travel + Leisure Readers’ Favorite Islands of 2023

Bonaire Ranks in Travel + Leisure Readers’ Favorite Islands of 2023

by | Aug 23, 2023 | Local News

One of Bonaire's top Scuba Diving and Snorkeling sites in the north.

Bonaire secures the 18th spot as a Favorite Caribbean island.

Bonaire has made it in the top 25 islands in the Caribbean, Bermuda, and the Bahamas in Travel + Leisure’s latest World’s Best Awards survey. While Bonaire is known as the shore diving capital of the world, numerous other activities, exceptional cuisine, and friendly people keep visitors returning year after year.

Every year Travel + Leisure asks their readers to weigh in on their travel experience based on their opinions on top hotels, resorts cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and much more. This year the ‘World’s Best Awards’ survey was open for voting from October 2022 to February 2023.

“We received the great news that Bonaire ranked number 18 in this survey this year. This is wonderful for the island to be ranked in the top 25 islands in the Caribbean, Bermuda, and the Bahamas. We will continue with our efforts as part of the Tourism Recovery plan to maintain Bonaire at a high standard so that visitors can get the best experience when visiting the island,” said Miles Mercera, CEO of Tourism Corporation Bonaire.

(Source: TCB)

Subscribe to the Bonaire Insider

Thank you for supporting InfoBonaire advertisers!

Bonaire Real Estate Group
The Cadushy Distillery
MoltenWolf Glass
Bespoke Journeys
Betta Grasse

Related Posts

Solar Energy Road Markers Installed for Traffic Safety

Pilot project installs solar energy road markers. Over the weekend, the Department of Space and Development (R&D) of the Public Entity Bonaire (OLB), which falls under the responsibility of Deputy Hennyson Thielman, started implementing a pilot project to improve...

Military Exercises on Bonaire in August

Military Exercises on Bonaire will soon take place. If you have been on Bonaire in the past when there has been a military presence, you may have wondered what was going on. A few times a year, military units from the neighboring islands visit for military exercises...

New LED Streetlights on Bonaire

Efforts to improve streetlights are taking place. If you have been on Bonaire recently, you may have noticed that areas are getting new LED streetlights. The Public Entity Bonaire (OLB) has commissioned the WEB to replace the current street lighting with smart...

Tanya Deen has been living in Bonaire since December 2016. She is a PADI Master Scuba Diver Instructor and enjoys underwater and bird photography. Tanya is the Editor-in-Chief of the Bonaire Insider tourism news blog.
error: Sorry, content is protected under copyright.