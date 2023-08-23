Bonaire Ranks in Travel + Leisure Readers’ Favorite Islands of 2023

Bonaire secures the 18th spot as a Favorite Caribbean island.

Bonaire has made it in the top 25 islands in the Caribbean, Bermuda, and the Bahamas in Travel + Leisure’s latest World’s Best Awards survey. While Bonaire is known as the shore diving capital of the world, numerous other activities, exceptional cuisine, and friendly people keep visitors returning year after year.

Every year Travel + Leisure asks their readers to weigh in on their travel experience based on their opinions on top hotels, resorts cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and much more. This year the ‘World’s Best Awards’ survey was open for voting from October 2022 to February 2023.

“We received the great news that Bonaire ranked number 18 in this survey this year. This is wonderful for the island to be ranked in the top 25 islands in the Caribbean, Bermuda, and the Bahamas. We will continue with our efforts as part of the Tourism Recovery plan to maintain Bonaire at a high standard so that visitors can get the best experience when visiting the island,” said Miles Mercera, CEO of Tourism Corporation Bonaire.

(Source: TCB)