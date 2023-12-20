Scuba Diving     Events     News    Cruise Ships
Rom Rincón Nears Top Spot in USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards for Best Caribbean Rum

by | Dec 20, 2023 | Local News

Vote for Rom Rincón!

Rom Rincón Nears Top Spot in the competition!

The Cadushy Distillery is thrilled to announce that Rom Rincón is now ranked #2 in the prestigious USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards for “Best Caribbean Rum.” Thanks to the overwhelming support from our dedicated fans, Rom Rincón is on the verge of clinching the top spot.

Let’s help them win!

With the voting period drawing to a close, The Cadushy Distillery is making a final appeal to rum enthusiasts and the broader community to help secure this coveted title. Here’s how
you can contribute:

1) Ramp Up the Voting: Visit www.rumvote.com to cast your vote for Rom Rincón. You can vote once every day on EVERY device, and each vote is crucial in this final stage.
2) Spread the Word: We encourage our supporters to inform friends, family, and acquaintances about the importance of their vote. Each new vote brings us a step closer to our goal.
3) Get Social: Join the conversation on social media using the hashtags #VoteRomRincon and #BestCaribbeanRum. Your posts, shares, and tweets greatly enhance our visibility and chances of winning.

“The contest is still anyone’s game, and we’re counting on your enthusiasm to carry us across the finish line,” said Eric Gietman of The Cadushy Distillery Team. “This is more than just a competition; it’s a testament to the quality and cultural heritage of Bonaire. Let’s make history together.”

Voting ends on January 1, 2024. The Cadushy Distillery extends its deepest gratitude to all who have participated and contributed to this journey. Your passion and dedication are the
driving force behind our success. Together, let’s celebrate the spirit of Rom Rincón and toast to our collective efforts as we aim for the #1 spot.

 

QR code to Cadushy Distillery Voting page

Did you vote for Cadushy Distillery’s Rom Rincón today? Vote daily from every device in December & share with friends! Click the banner or scan the QR code daily!

Tanya Deen has been living in Bonaire since December 2016. She is a PADI Master Scuba Diver Instructor and enjoys underwater and bird photography. Tanya is the Editor-in-Chief of the Bonaire Insider tourism news blog.
