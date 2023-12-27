Bonaire Expands Summer Flight Schedule with American Airlines

American Airlines flights enhance connectivity and boost tourism during the summer months.
Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) is delighted to announce an expansion of its flight schedule from Miami with American Airlines (AA) during the summer months of June and July 2024.
Following the successful launch of increased flights during the winter season, with AA offering three flights per week until April 2024 (Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays), TCB is proud to unveil an additional boost in connectivity for the summer season. From June to July 2024, AA will operate three weekly flights to Bonaire from Miami, introducing an extra day to the summer schedule, transitioning from Wednesday and Saturday to Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday.
Miles Mercera, CEO at TCB, expressed his enthusiasm: “We are thrilled to continue our partnership with American Airlines and offer enhanced accessibility to Bonaire. The increased flights during the summer months underline our commitment to providing travelers with more flexibility and options to experience the beauty and unique offerings of Bonaire.”